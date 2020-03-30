Temple Health spokesperson Jeremy Walter said discussions about how to staff the Liacouras Center were “ongoing." The health system has been rearranging staff to accommodate COVID-19 patients, he said. Some Temple staffers who don’t usually work at its hospital — such as office-based community physicians — have been redeployed to the hospital, he said. The university also has set aside dormitory space for healthy employees who don’t want to go home after working in COVID-19 units.