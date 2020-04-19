You might have some trouble getting through on the phones, but starting Monday some of Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor stores will be offering curbside pickups on a limited basis, the state announced Saturday.
Only one order will be accepted per caller per day and it cannot exceed six bottles, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said, adding that store staff would inform callers about what was available at each location.
Orders will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curbside pickup will be available at 10 stores in Philadelphia and about 45 in the collar counties. A list of stores and phone numbers can be found here.
Wendell Young IV, president of the union that represents Pennsylvania liquor store workers, had been pushing a proposal to allow curbside pickup sales. “Our members are eager to get back to work,” Young said earlier this month.
“We ask you to remain patient if you don’t get through by phone right away,” the notice said. “We’re optimistic our capacity to fulfill orders through our website and curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks.”
The state has been selling liquor and wine on its FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, however the site has had issues with traffic volume and it is limiting the orders it accepts each day, the agency says, adding that it is using a “randomized” system to prevent “overwhelming the site.”
“As our fulfillment capacity increases, we’ll continue to increase the number of orders accepted each day,” it says on the site, but we anticipate demand will continue to exceed capacity for some time.
“No one receives priority access to the site.”
Inquirer staff writer Chris Brennan contributed to this article.