The company — one of several firms racing to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market — has not yet opened the pediatric trial to participants, but the plan posted Wednesday on the National Institutes of Health website indicates about 3,000 children would be enrolled across seven locations in the randomized study. Moderna follows Pfizer’s similar announcement in November of testing its vaccine on about 100 children ages 12 to 15. However, experts fear these trials may come too late or take too long to guarantee children across all age groups are vaccinated in time for the new school year.