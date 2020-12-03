Latest COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Pa. and across U.S. as hospitals fill
Across the United States, 3,157 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, the most in one day since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The previous high mark for reported COVID-19 deaths in the United States was 2,603, set on April 15.
More than 273,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since March. Pennsylvania reported 194 deaths on Wednesday, the most across the commonwealth since mid-May, while New Jersey added 56 deaths.
Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a streamed conversation hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Wednesday that the next few months of the pandemic will be among “the most difficult in the public health history of this nation.” He also said that in many areas of the country — including Pennsylvania — the fall surge has not yet peaked.
A total of 100,226 patents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States as of Wednesday evening, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It’s the first time the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has surpassed 100,000, and the sixth time in seven days it has exceeded 90,000. The county also reported more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time during the pandemic, with 40,000 alone coming from three states — California, Illinois, and Florida.
Pennsylvania reported 4,982 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the commonwealth, a 71% jump compared to two weeks ago, when 2,904 hospital beds were full. Of those, 1,048 patients were in intensive care units, while 565 were on ventilators. There were 695 ICU beds available Wednesday, according to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
— Rob Tornoe
Moderna quietly publishes plan to test its vaccine on children
Two weeks after announcing its potential coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective, Moderna, with significantly less fanfare, disclosed the design of a trial to test the vaccine on children 12 and up.
The company — one of several firms racing to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market — has not yet opened the pediatric trial to participants, but the plan posted Wednesday on the National Institutes of Health website indicates about 3,000 children would be enrolled across seven locations in the randomized study. Moderna follows Pfizer’s similar announcement in November of testing its vaccine on about 100 children ages 12 to 15. However, experts fear these trials may come too late or take too long to guarantee children across all age groups are vaccinated in time for the new school year.
“It is good news and seems like a solid study design,” Andrew T. Pavia, the chief of the pediatric infectious-diseases division at the University of Utah, wrote in an email to The Post after reviewing the study. “My concern looking at the details is that they are enrolling 3,000 participants but have only 7 sites and anticipate finishing in the end of June.”
Pavia suggested that if the company hopes to share data with the Food and Drug Administration, which would approve the vaccine for children, before the school year, it may open more sites for its trial.
The company declined to respond to questions about the timeline, referring The Post to the NIH website.
The NIH record said the company was not yet enrolling participants, and a website Moderna said would have more information was still under construction as of Wednesday evening.
— Washington Post
With a vaccine around the corner, officials ask weary public to ‘stay in the fight’
With the first doses of a vaccine expected to arrive in the region later this month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warned he might tighten the state’s current restrictions if cases there spike in the coming days.
Echoing leaders at all levels of government, he warned things could get worse before they get better this winter and urged people in his state to bear down on the public health basics: face masks, social distancing, and handwashing.
“Hang in there. Just stay with us. Stay in the fight. This is only, literally, a matter of a handful of months right now,” Murphy said. “When we talk about light at the end of the tunnel, this is real. And so what we need right now is, we need a bridge from today to that better day, which is not that far forward.”
Mitigation measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing are “very, very powerful” in suppressing the spread of the virus, CDC Director Robert Redfield said Wednesday, adding: “They have an enormous impact. And right now it is so important that we recommit ourselves to this mitigation as we now begin to turn the corner with the vaccine.”
The CDC recommended people avoid shopping in crowded stores, including supermarkets, until infection rates decline, people shop online, use curbside pickup, or patronize outdoor markets.
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele and Rob Tornoe
Thursday morning round-up: Obama says he’d take coronavirus vaccine shot on TV
- Former President Barack Obama said he’s be willing to take the coronavirus vaccine on television or film himself receiving it if that would convince skeptics it is safe and effective. “I trust this science,” Obama said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show. “What I don’t trust is getting COVID.” Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have also volunteered to take the vaccine live on television.
- “Clearly, mistakes were made” at a maskless election hearing held by COVID-positive lawmaker last week, Pennsylvania interim Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) admitted Wednesday.
- Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale confirmed botched coronavirus efforts at the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Chester County, and called on Gov. Tom Wolf to complete and release an investigation into a state-run veterans home where at least 42 died of COVID-19.
- The mayor of Austin, Texas, stressed that residents “need to stay home” due to the spread of the virus. He was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas on Mexico’s Pacific coast at the time, according to the Austin Statesman.