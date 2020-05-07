Latest Ex-Eagles defender mourns half-brother, a New Jersey high school principal who died of coronavirus
Former Eagles defender Vinny Curry is morning the death of his half-brother, Gerald Glisson, who died after contracting coronavirus earlier this week. He was 46.
Glisson was the principal of Eastside high School in Paterson, N.J., and spent 20 years working for the Paterson School District. In an Instagram post, Curry credited his “big brother” with helping him live his dream of playing college football and ultimately ending up in the NFL.
“I am lost, I am torn, I feel like my heart has been ripped right out of my chest,” Curry wrote. “I pray I was able to make you proud.”
Gov. Phil Murphy paid tribute to Glisson during his briefing on Tuesday, referring to him as “a giant” and “a beloved, respected presence, not to mention a role model.”
— Rob Tornoe
A quarter of workers in Pa. and N.J. have filed for unemployment since coronavirus started to impact the economy
The number of new weekly jobless claims continue to subside in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but still remain at historic highs.
Nearly 97,000 Pennsylvanians filed a jobless claim in the week ending May 2 after losing their jobs or getting hours reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the weekly report from the U.S. Department of Labor. That increases the state’s total first-time jobless claims in seven weeks to more than 1.7 million, or 26% of the workforce.
In New Jersey, the seven-week total has climbed to over 967,000, or roughly 23.2% of the workforce. More than 87,000 New Jersey workers filed new claims for assistance last week, according to the federal data.
— Rob Tornoe
COVID-19 crisis jobless toll in U.S. surpasses 33 million
About 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time last week, increasing the seven-week total to over 33 million following a shutdown of the economy that began in the middle of March to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The unprecedented number of unemployment claims dwarfs the 8.7 million claims filed during the Great Recession, and have easily erased the 22.4 million jobs gained over the last decade.
Monthly government unemployment figures, scheduled to be released Friday, are expected to show an unprecedented number of jobs shed in April. Economists predict unemployment in the U.S. will hit 16%, up from 4.4% in March.
Payroll processing company ADP reported on Wednesday the private sector lost 20 million jobs in April, dwarfing the 800,000 jobs lost during the worst month of the 2008 recession. The leisure and hospitality sector shed 8.6 million workers last month. Trade, transportation and utilities let 3.4 million people go. Construction firms cut nearly 2.5 million jobs, while manufacturers let go of roughly 1.7 million people.
— Rob Tornoe
Six Flags Great Adventure will try online reservation system when it reopens
Six Flags Great Adventure will roll out an online reservation system when it reopens from the coronavirus shutdown.
The Ocean County, N.J., theme park is among the first such attractions in the region to publicly announce specific social-distancing plans, which provide a glimpse into what a “new normal” could look like this summer.
All Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor ticket-holders, including members and those with season passes, will have to pre-schedule their visit to the park, according to the park’s website. The reservation system has yet to go live, and the park hasn’t announced a reopening date. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order requires it remain closed until further notice due to the pandemic.
— Erin McCarthy
Under fire, Frontier Airlines abandons plan to sell $39 social-distancing upgrade
Faced with widespread outrage from Democratic lawmakers, Frontier Airlines said late Wednesday it was abandoning its plan to sell passengers a $39 upgrade that would guarantee they could sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak.
Prominent Democrats on Capitol Hill had criticized the program, scheduled to start Friday, saying it was taking advantage of people's fear during the pandemic.
In an about face Wednesday night, Frontier Chief Executive Barry Biffle outlined the reasons for the change of course in a letter to three Democratic lawmakers that the company also shared with The Washington Post.
“We recognize the concerns raised that we are profiting from safety and this was never our intent,” Biffle wrote. “We simply wanted to provide our customers with an option for more space. However, we will rescind the seat price increase associated with the More Room product and revert to our former seat assignment pricing.”
— Ian Duncan / Washington Post,
Let the virtual graduations commence: Coronavirus has pushed ceremonies online
It’s commencement day at Temple University.
By 7:30 a.m., the student band should be practicing inside the Liacouras Center, its doors yet to open to throngs of family and friends.
An hour later, many of the more than 10,000 graduates, savoring years of hard work that led to this moment, should be processing into the cavernous building, as loved ones click photos and wave. And by 9:30, the formal ceremony should be underway, with the singing of the alma mater and turning of tassels soon to come. Then hundreds should be flocking to signature spots on campus for photos: the Bell Tower, O’Connor Plaza with the owl, under the gates to the campus on Broad Street, on the steps of Sullivan Hall and at the balloon arches.
Instead, graduates have been invited to go to a website, Classof2020.temple.edu, set to go live at 11 a.m. On it, they can hear encouraging words prerecorded by university leaders, watch a virtual video time capsule of highlights from their four years on campus, narrated by student commencement speaker Donovan Forrest, and see hundreds of congratulatory messages from faculty, staff and others, all orchestrated by a university trying to make the best of commencement during a pandemic.
Students know what they’ve lost, but also what they still have.
— Susan Snyder
COVID-19 can mean agitation, delirium, and other neurologic symptoms, doctors are finding
A few weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, Danielle Weitzer began noticing that a handful of patients at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital who tested positive for the coronavirus were showing psychiatric symptoms, like sudden changes in behavior or personality, agitation, confusion, and delirium.
Weitzer, a psychiatry resident at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, said psychiatric symptoms generally come on gradually. But with COVID-19 patients the symptoms are "very acute, and can become very severe in a matter of days,” she said.
Scientists and researchers all over the world are scrambling to uncover more information about the coronavirus as the number of global cases climbs over three million. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently updated its list of possible COVID-19 symptoms to include chills, headache, and a sore throat, health officials have not yet included psychiatric symptoms.
Physicians now know that the virus affects the nervous system, said Joseph R. Berger, a professor of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. This can cause complications in the brain for a small number of people. But he said there may be a simpler explanation for the majority of psychiatric symptoms among COVID-19 patients — a lack of oxygen in the brain due to low levels in the blood, a dangerous condition called hypoxemia. (Hypoxemia can cause hypoxia, when organs are deprived of oxygen.)
— Bethany Ao
Morning Roundup: As coronavirus death and case numbers decline, pressures build to reopen. Governors say not so fast.
With coronavirus case numbers declining and pressures building to resume the business of life, public officials in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey reiterated on Wednesday, with comments and official pronouncements, that the crisis is far from over and that they were not about to fast-forward their reopening plans.
“We’re still in a public health emergency,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, who extended his emergency declaration, which was due to expire Wednesday, for 30 days. And on a November-like day that likely didn’t evoke beach thoughts, he was mum on Cape May County’s proposal for raising the curtain on its summer season.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he would not be swayed by planned protests against the closings, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who announced a major contact-tracing initiative, went so far as to say that if employees don’t feel safe, they should not go to work.
Pennsylvania reported 94 additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the state total to 3,106, 803 of those in Philadelphia. New Jersey added 308, upping its toll to 8,549, the majority of those in the New York City area.
— Anthony R. Wood and Erin McCarthy