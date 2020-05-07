View this post on Instagram

My Idol. My big brother. The man I looked up to. If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Because of you, I got to live my dream of playing college division 1 football. Words can’t describe how thankful I am for you. Because of you, I learned family values and how to never stop believing in yourself. I am lost, I am torn, I feel like my heart has been ripped right out of my chest. G, I pray I was able to make you proud. I hope you know how much you mean to me and how much I love you. Know that Michelle and the girls are safe. I will love and protect them. Until we meet again big bro..... love you @g_gliss 💔