St. Miriam’s is one tiny part of Philadelphia’s patchwork food supply for homeless people, which has strained and shredded during the pandemic — and an example of how the few volunteers who remain, people like Frey, are stretching themselves to their limits. Food pantries have closed, and some soup kitchens have reduced service. The college students who served meals on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway were hastily sent home. Restaurant and grocery store dumpsters no longer offer a reliable bounty.