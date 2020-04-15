Latest Bill Gates: Trump halting WHO funding is 'as dangerous as it sounds’
Philanthropist Bill Gates, an activist in the field of pandemics, on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold funding to the World Health Organization while a review is conducted into its handling of the COVID-10 outbreak.
“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates wrote on Twitter early Wednesday morning. “Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them.”
The WHO, a United Nations agency created in 1948, is comprised of and run by 194 member states and coordinates international health policy, particularly when it comes to infectious diseases. The U.S. is by far the organization’s largest financial backer, contributing about $553 million of the organizations roughly $6 billion biennial budget, according to the New York Times.
Amid criticism of his own handling of the coronvirus pandemic, Trump has attempted to shift the blame to the WHO, pointing to missteps in the early stage of the pandemic when the organization often echoed the China’s messages.
“Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China’s lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death,” Trump said during his Tuesday briefing.
António Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, defended the WHO in a statement Tuesday night, saying the organization “must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against COVID-19.”
— Rob Tornoe
Pa.’s state universities facing immediate hit of up to $100 million as lawmaker floats closures as worst-case scenario
The state’s 14 public universities are projected to lose from $70 million to $100 million this spring semester, which a top official conceded will require a “dramatically” accelerated plan for reform, though he balked at the idea of closures.
The losses are the result of a system-wide shutdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak and primarily are refunded room and board payments, Chancellor Dan Greenstein said in an interview. That reality plus a shrinking pool of high school graduates to recruit will require major changes.
“Will we change into that future? Absolutely,” Greenstein said in a March 28 video message to students, one of several he’s posted during the pandemic. “We were already on that path. Our financial circumstances were very challenged before the pandemic. They’re more challenged now.”
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education was facing serious financial questions, having seen enrollment decline by 20% in the last decade. Its state appropriation has slowly recovered from a deep cut by Gov. Tom Corbett in 2011.
— Gillian McGoldrick of LNP / LancasterOnline / Spotlight PA
The Poconos were marketed as a pandemic haven. Now the area is a COVID-19 hot spot
The Instagram ad popped up on mobile phones in March — “Quarantine in the Poconos.”
Another ad asked, “Are you looking to escape the epicenter?”
With the pandemic spreading quickly, short-term rental firms and property owners on Airbnb marketed the Poconos area as a virus-free zone. But that campaign also helped spread COVID-19 in the Poconos and along the I-80 and I-78 corridors in eastern Pennsylvania, local officials say.
“A lot of people fled the New York area when it broke out for their safety and they brought [COVID-19] here,” said Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat. “The numbers are alarming and it did jump up on us quickly.”
Monroe County — the Poconos gateway — now records Pennsylvania’s highest COVID-19 infection rate, 46.7 cases for every 10,000 residents.
— Bob Fernandez
Coronavirus killed panhandling and closed food pantries. This volunteer is scrambling to keep homeless Philadelphians alive.
Thomas Frey drove slowly through the silent city, its stores shuttered and sidewalks deserted. Then, turning onto Race Street, he found a crowd. About 40 men sat on the sidewalk, stood in small groups, or napped in a cozy row in the fluorescent glow of a convenience store that along with the St. John’s Hospice shelter is all that remains of the commercial life of the block.
Snapping on his mask, face shield, and rubber gloves, Frey began distributing what his church, St. Miriam’s Parish and Friary in Flourtown, calls Blessing Bags, Ziploc bags of food, each containing a day’s calories.
“We used to do usually about a thousand bags a month in Philadelphia and Montgomery County,” Frey said. "Now, we’re doing a thousand bags a week, and we’re failing miserably.”
St. Miriam’s is one tiny part of Philadelphia’s patchwork food supply for homeless people, which has strained and shredded during the pandemic — and an example of how the few volunteers who remain, people like Frey, are stretching themselves to their limits. Food pantries have closed, and some soup kitchens have reduced service. The college students who served meals on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway were hastily sent home. Restaurant and grocery store dumpsters no longer offer a reliable bounty.
— Samantha Melamed
In unprecedented action, Trump’s name to appear on actual stimulus checks
The Treasury Department has ordered President Donald Trump’s name be printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans, a process that is expected to slow their delivery by several days, senior agency officials said.
The unprecedented decision, finalized late Monday, means that when recipients open the $1,200 paper checks the IRS is scheduled to begin sending to 70 million Americans in coming days, "President Donald J. Trump" will appear on the left side of the payment.
It will be the first time a president’s signature appears on an IRS disbursement, whether a routine refund or one of the handful of checks the government has issued to taxpayers in recent decades either to stimulate a down economy or share the dividends of a strong one.
While some people receiving the checks — the centerpiece of the U.S. government’s economic relief package to stave of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic — may not care, or observe, whose name appears on them, the decision is another sign of Trump’s effort to cast his response to the pandemic in political terms.
Trump had privately suggested to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS, to allow the president to formally sign the checks, according to three administration officials who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly. But the president is not an authorized signer for legal disbursements by the U.S. Treasury. It is standard practice for a civil servant to sign checks to ensure that government payments are nonpartisan.
— Lisa Rein / Washington Post