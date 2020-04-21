Latest Hospital cleaners are ‘the unsung heroes’ in the fight against coronavirus
Each workday morning, Debbie Johns drives her 23-year-old Ford Probe a little more than two miles from her lifelong Mount Airy home to Chestnut Hill Hospital, where she clocks in for her 7 a.m.-to-3:30 p.m. shift. On the cobblestone sidewalk outside the hospital, scrawled in pastel-colored chalk, are the words: “Because of You, We Have Hope." At the entrance, there’s a big, hand-painted wooden sign in blue, dug deep into the grass:
“Heroes Work Here.”
Johns, 53, smiles to herself. No, she’s not a doctor or a nurse struggling around the clock, desperately and tirelessly, trying to save lives from the deadly coronavirus. But she’s in this war.
“We’re a part of it,” she said.
As hospital housekeepers, Johns and her cleaning partner, Liz Mitchell, are trying to stop the spread of the virus, pick up the pieces, and prep each room for the next scared patient.
— Barbara Laker
Why Pa. dairy farmers dumped milk even as Philly buyers couldn’t find enough of it
At about 8 a.m. on a recent morning, Stephanie Younker connected a hose to a tank containing two days of milk production at her family’s Berks County dairy farm and pumped more than 800 gallons of perfectly good milk into a manure spreader.
“We spread it on the fields, because we had no place to store it,” said Younker, 18. The Younkers’ milk buyer, Clover Farms, directed them to dump the load. Clover’s biggest commercial customers — restaurants, schools, coffee shops — stopped buying after they closed under the coronavirus lockdown, and the processor already had more milk than it could sell.
While the Younkers dispensed the cocktail of milk and manure on their farm in Bethel, Pa., retail customers 75 miles away in Philadelphia were clamoring for more milk than many grocery stores were able to supply. Refrigerated dairy shelves stood empty, picked clean by panicked customers, while dairy farmers an hour away poured fresh milk into the soil.
The supply chain is broken.
— Andrew Maykuth
Morning Roundup: Gov. Wolf sets May 8 target for first moves toward a Pa. reopening — but that likely won’t apply in Philadelphia
Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday told Pennsylvanians they should stay home for at least three more weeks, setting May 8 as a target to begin the state’s slow reopening — though any return to normalcy is likely to come later for the especially hard-hit Philadelphia region.
“If we open in Cameron County [in north-central Pennsylvania], for instance, that doesn’t mean we’re ending the restrictions and things people have to do in Philadelphia,” Wolf said, describing the data-based, region-by-region reopening he announced in a broad plan last week.
As he spoke from Harrisburg about his “measured” plan for restarting the economy — one that will use public-health guidelines and monitor for spreading of the virus — protesters against social distancing and shutdown measures rallied outside the state Capitol demanding that Pennsylvania reopen for business. Monday afternoon, Wolf vetoed legislation passed by the legislature last week that would have allowed more businesses to reopen.
Nowhere in the state will initial reopenings mean “resuming operations as they were in February,” and social distancing will remain important, Wolf said, noting there is still no effective vaccine, antibody test, or cure for the coronavirus. “Life is going to be different on the other side of this,” he said.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Pranshu Verma