Melanie Younker

Stephanie Younker, 18, dumps out 7,000 pounds of milk -- more than 800 gallons -- after her family's dairy farm in Bethel, Pa., was told by its buyer that there was an oversupply of milk because of the coronavirus outbreak. The buyer, Clover Farms, normally sells a lot of milk to restaurants and schools, all closed because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The milk, dumped into a manure pit, will be spread on the Younker's fields as fertilizer.