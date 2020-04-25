Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of the mysteries of COVID-19. Even as the virus has infected nearly 2.8 million people worldwide and killed 195,000 as of Friday, its origins, biological mechanisms and weaknesses continue to elude top scientific minds. Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe — affecting nearly every major organ system in the body.