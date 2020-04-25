Latest
Healthy people in their 30s and 40s, barely sick with COVID-19, are dying from strokes
Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of the mysteries of COVID-19. Even as the virus has infected nearly 2.8 million people worldwide and killed 195,000 as of Friday, its origins, biological mechanisms and weaknesses continue to elude top scientific minds. Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe — affecting nearly every major organ system in the body.
Now three large U.S. medical centers, including Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia, are preparing to publish data on the stroke phenomenon for the first time. The numbers are small, only a few dozen per location, but they provide new insights into what the virus does to our bodies.
Jefferson, which operates 14 medical centers in Philadelphia and NYU Langone in New York City, found that 12 of their patients treated for large blood blockages in their brains during a three-week period had the virus. Forty percent were under 50, and had few or no risk factors. Their paper is under review by a medical journal, said Pascal Jabbour, a neurosurgeon at Thomas Jefferson.
— Washington Post
Officials and advocates brace for a coronavirus spike in requests for food stamps and other benefits
Bisma Whack was already struggling to make ends meet when the coronavirus forced the closure of Chesterbrook Academy in University City, where she works as a preschool teacher.
Whack, 43, applied for food stamps when the school closed, afraid she would stop getting paid and wouldn’t have enough money to feed herself and her two children. But after she was furloughed this month, her application was denied.
She spent hours on hold with state offices, seeking answers. Then Community Legal Services, a Philadelphia organization that had previously helped her get money to pay her utility bills, helped submit documentation of her furloughed work status. Whack received money from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) this week.
Whack is one of many Philadelphia residents who has reached out to Community Legal Services since the pandemic thrust workers into unemployment and economic instability. Other similar advocacy groups for the needy have also reported an increase in calls.
One such organization, BenePhilly, normally answers about 80 calls a week but answered 323 calls — a 300% increase — during one week in early April. The Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger said it processed about 26% more applications in the last month than its average in the past year.
— Laura McCrystal
COVID-19 deaths triple at Chester County state-run veterans nursing home as families clamor for information
Almost every day over the last two weeks, military veterans and their spouses have been dying at a top-rated, state-run nursing home in Chester County ravaged by the coronavirus.
One, two, four a day.
The death toll has nearly tripled over the last five days at the sprawling, 283-bed Southeastern Veterans’ Center complex in a wooded stretch of East Vincent Township, near the Schuylkill. As of Friday, 26 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 or were presumed to be infected have died, according to the Chester County coroner.
“They’re sitting ducks, the veterans,” said Nadine Bean, daughter-in-law of a 95-year-old World War II veteran who lives there.
Interviews with nursing home staff and residents’ families over the last week paint a grim picture of Southeastern Veterans’ Center, one of six state-owned veterans nursing homes, and show that even highly regarded facilities can be unprepared and devastated by the novel scourge.
— William Bender, Allison Steele, Vinny Vella
A Delco couple eloped on their front porch as family and friends watched on Facebook
Anybody can elope to Vegas.
But it takes true love to elope on a front porch in Delco.
And so it was Friday night — as neighbors looked on in their quarantine finest, and loved ones watched from miles away on Facebook — that Joy Karsner married Brian Barton at their Springfield, Delaware County, home in a ceremony they dubbed “Eloping in Quarantine.”
The people of Ballymore Road came out with their babies and their beers, their dogs and their dancing shoes to groove on the sidewalk to the tunes of DJ Neeek Nyce and to celebrate the couple, true love, and finally having something to do on a Friday night.
— Stephanie Farr
Health Secretary Rachel Levine is the face of the state’s fight against coronavirus. She has also faced hate speech.
Every afternoon Rachel Levine stands behind a lectern in Harrisburg and answers questions about death counts and infection rates. She calmly, matter-of-factly, updates Pennsylvanians on the coronavirus’ toll.
Levine, the Pennsylvania health secretary, has become the face of the state’s fight against the catastrophic virus, standing beside Gov. Tom Wolf, or running the show solo, with a leather portfolio and head full of numbers and policy directives for quarantined citizens watching on phones or laptops.
Levine, 62, was already better known than many state health secretaries for becoming the first transgender person appointed to a Pennsylvania cabinet position in 2015, when she was named state physician general. She became secretary two years later.
— Julia Terruso
Officials say Philly region is not close to reopening; N.J. and Delaware prepare to release reopening plans
Seven weeks after the first diagnoses in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia is “still in the thick” of the coronavirus pandemic, and the infection rates in neighboring counties are not slowing enough to consider reopening, officials said Friday. In New Jersey, the number of people infected passed 100,000, the second-highest case count in the nation, with more than 5,600 dead.
“We had 253 people die today; positive tests are still going up,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, indicating it remained unclear when New Jersey will restart its economy. “We’re not out of the woods yet.”
Philadelphia officials said the same, reporting 651 new confirmed cases on Friday, while Delaware County officials said the county had “a ways to go.” Montgomery County’s current rate of infection is substantially higher than the state’s benchmark for possible reopening — a calculation clarified Friday by the state Department of Health — and officials said it was also far from opening.
Statewide, an additional 1,600 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, meaning about 38,600 Pennsylvanians have confirmed infections. Nearly 1,500 people have died, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Friday.
— Justine McDaniel, Anna Orso, Pranshu Verma
Today’s Inquirer front page