‘The data speak for themselves’: Fauci warns about Trump’s rallies ahead of Pa. event

Latest Neumann Goretti, Council Rock halt in-person classes after positive cases
Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School is temporarily halting in-person instruction after three students tested positive for COVID-19.
The news came Monday after three students in two different grade levels contracted the virus. All were exposed to a positive family member with COVID. Students' first all-online day is Tuesday; students will learn virtually until Oct. 26.
Neumann-Goretti was not directed to stop in-person classes, but chose to do so for now “out of an abundance of caution and to allow the [Philadelphia Health Department] the time to coordinate contact tracing,” school President Joseph McColgan and Principal Hugh Quigley wrote in a letter to school families and staff.
Council Rock High School North in Newtown Township is also halting in-person classes for the rest of the week after five students tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Robert Fraser announced to parents in a letter.
“This four-day in-person closure will allow for contact tracing to occur, and to see if we experience any additional positive cases over the remainder of the week,” Fraser wrote. “We thank you for your patience as we work through this difficult situation.”
— Kristen A. Graham and Rob Tornoe
Penn State prohibits tailgating, bans large gatherings ahead of first home football game
As Pennsylvania State University prepares for its first home football game against Ohio State on Oct. 31, president Eric Barron made one thing clear in an email to faculty, staff and students: “This is not the time for visitors.”
With more than 3,100 cases of the coronavirus since August, the university is continuing to prohibit large gatherings, which can cause the virus to spread.
Only the coaching staff and family members of the players will be permitted inside Beaver Stadium for the game, Barron said in the email. And the university will close its parking lots and prohibit tailgating in or around the stadium or anywhere on campus, he said.
Instead the university is encouraging virtual watch parties. And to support the athletes, fans can purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves to be placed inside the stadium, with some of the proceeds benefiting THON, the university’s annual dance marathon that raises funds to fight pediatric cancer. Fans also are being asked to submit videos of themselves cheering on the team, which will be played in the stadium on game day, Barron said.
The university also is planning an outdoor, socially distanced watch party for some freshmen.
“This football season, as unusual and unfamiliar as it may be, promises to again be one in which our Nittany Lions show the nation the amazing talent, character and skills of our student-athletes and coaches,” Barron said. “It also will be a time to show the nation and the world that we value and uphold our responsibility for the health and safety of one another.”
— Susan Snyder
Rising case numbers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey show no signs of slowing
The average number of new coronavirus infections being diagnosed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey showed no sign of slowing Monday, even after warnings last week from officials advising the public to double down on safety practices. Cases in Delaware are down slightly compared to last week, when they reached levels in the state not seen since May.
On a positive note, hospitalizations remain low, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among people aged 18 to 22.
Here’s where things stand through Tuesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,300 new cases a day, a 22.5% increase over last week’s average (1,061 a day) and about 55% higher than last month’s average (836 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 775 new cases a day, a 13.6% increase over last week’s average (682 a day) and about 97% higher than last month’s average (392 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 127 new cases a day, a 5% decrease compared to last week’s average (134 a day) and about 7% higher than last month’s average (118 a day).
— Rob Tornoe and Justine McDaniel
Cases on the rise in several Philly-area counties
Philadelphia, Delaware, Lancaster, Berks, and Schuylkill are among the Pennsylvania counties that have seen rises in recent days. Using 14-day totals of new cases per 100,000 people, Philadelphia went from 116 on Oct. 1 to 163 on Sunday; Delaware County went from 94 to 125; and Schuylkill went from 108 to 180.
Bucks and Montgomery Counties logged smaller increases but also appeared to be on at least a slight upward trend. The trend in Chester County was not clear.
— Justine McDaniel
‘The data speak for themselves’: Fauci warns about Trump’s rallies ahead of Pa. event
Ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Western Pennsylvania Tuesday night, Anthony Fauci warned that holding large gatherings with no social distancing or mask requirement was “asking for trouble.” at a time new cases are on the rise.
“We know that is asking for trouble when you do that,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN Monday. “We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregate settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves. It happens. And now is even more so a worse time to do that, because when you look at what’s going on in the United States, it’s really very troublesome.”
Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pa. at 7 p.m. The president drew a large crowd in Florida on Monday night for his first political rally since being hospitalized with COVID-19, telling his supporters he feels “powerful.”
“I feel so powerful. I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience,” Trump said.
Pennsylvania currently limits outdoor gatherings to 250 people, and requires masks to be worn in public in settings where social distancing isn’t possible.
Nine coronavirus cases were linked to a Trump rally in Bemidji, Minn. last month by the state’s health department. Two people were hospitalized, one in an intensive care unit. It’s unclear if any Pennsylvania infections have been traced back to any of Trump’s rallies in the state.
— Rob Tornoe
Gov. Murphy loosens restrictions on indoor sports in N.J.
Students and young athletes can resume practicing and playing indoor sports in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday allowing organized sports defined as “medium risk” and “high risk” to resume competition, which includes hockey, basketball, cheerleading, group dance, rugby, boxing, judo, karate, tae kwon do, and wrestling.
All indoor practices and competitions are limited to 25% of the capacity of the location, not to exceed 25 people. If the combined number of players, coaches, and athletes exceeds 25 people, the event may proceed if the total number of people in attendance — including spectators — remains below 150 people or 25% of capacity.
Facilities must also follow the state’s health and safety protocols, which includes screenings, limitations on equipment sharing, and requirements for disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and equipment.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for our student-athletes, support staff, and school communities,” Murphy said in a statement. “After consulting stakeholders and medical experts, we have concluded that, with proper public health and safety protocols in place, indoor sports may now resume in a way that protects players, coaches, and staff.”
— Rob Tornoe
Tuesday morning roundup
- The United States reported 41,653 new cases and at least 317 deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country is averaging over 49,000 cases a day over the past seven days, with cases increasing in 31 states — with spikes in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and New Mexico.
- Montana, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Arkansas reported record hospitalizations on Monday, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. 13 states are reporting a coronavirus test positivity rate above 10%, according to the COVID Tracking Project, with four states exceeding 20% — Wyoming, Idaho, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
- The trial of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has been paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, according to Stat, which added that clinical trial pauses are not uncommon.
- A coronavirus outbreak that infected 11 people across four states was traced back to a teenager who took part in a three-week family vacation over the summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.