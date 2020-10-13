‘The data speak for themselves’: Fauci warns about Trump’s rallies ahead of Pa. event

“We know that is asking for trouble when you do that,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN Monday. “We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregate settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves. It happens. And now is even more so a worse time to do that, because when you look at what’s going on in the United States, it’s really very troublesome.”