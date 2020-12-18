Latest Americans could get $600-to-$700 direct payments, $300-a-week federal unemployment in next stimulus
Congress may be on the verge of passing a second relief package, one that could mean $600-to-$700 stimulus checks in the mail, supplemental $300-a-week federal unemployment benefits if you’re not working, and deferred student loan payments until April.
Small business owners could also get another shot at federal loan money.
Congress’ package as of Thursday totaled roughly $900 billion in relief measures, including $325 billion in small business support, roughly $250 billion in funding to the Paycheck Protection Program; at least a $600 direct payment to individuals; and a $300 per week in supplemental federal unemployment insurance benefits for an additional 16 weeks.
The same Americans who got stimulus checks last March are eligible for this latest round -- individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income. Like the first round, those with dependents may also receive extra money.
Checks should go out a few weeks after the relief bill passes.
— Erin Arvedlund
New Jersey, Bucks County to hold coronavirus briefings
Officials in New Jersey and Bucks County will offer coronavirus updates on Friday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Bucks County: 11 a.m.: Bucks County Commissioners Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, Bob Harvie and Gene DiGirolamo and public health officials, live streamed on the county’s Facebook account.
- New Jersey, 3 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine
Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe.
“The American people can be confident: we have one and perhaps within hours two” safe vaccines,” Pence said, referring to expected FDA approval for Moderna’s vaccine.
His wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received shots during the televised White House event.
— Associated Press
States report confusion as government reduces vaccine shipments
Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents.
In recent days, governors and health leaders in at least a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected.
Little explanation was offered, leaving many state officials perplexed.
“This is disruptive and frustrating,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter Thursday after learning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the state’s allocation would be cut by 40%. “We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success.”
California, where an explosion in cases is straining intensive care units to the breaking point, will receive 160,000 fewer vaccine doses than state officials had anticipated next week — a roughly 40% reduction.
California hospitals began vaccinations this week from the first Pfizer shipment of 327,000 doses and had expected even more to arrive next week. Instead, officials have been told to expect about 233,000 doses, said Erin Mellon, a spokeswoman for Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Missouri’s health director, Dr. Randall Williams, said his state will get 25% to 30% less of the vaccine next week than anticipated. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Health said its allocation will be “reduced by as much as 30%, however we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners.”
Michigan’s shipment will drop by about a quarter. Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Montana, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Indiana also have been told to expect smaller shipments.
In Washington, D.C., two senior Trump administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning said states will receive their full allocations, but misunderstandings about vaccine supply and changes to the delivery schedule may be creating confusion.
Pfizer made it clear that as far as production goes, nothing has changed.
“Pfizer has not had any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” spokesman Eamonn Nolan said in an email. “We are continuing to dispatch our orders to the locations specified by the U.S. government.”
— Associated Press
Stimulus talks could spill into weekend as lawmakers scramble to complete deal
White House officials and congressional leaders are trying to address a number of lingering policy disagreements as they race to finalize an approximately $900 billion coronavirus relief package, with growing signs that the talks will drag into the weekend.
Among the most vexing issues is whether to curb the powers of the Federal Reserve and how to structure a new round of stimulus checks. They are also clashing over aid for theaters and music venues and relief for cities and states, among other things. Lawmakers have fought over many of these issues since May, but they were trying to resolve them all at once Thursday, creating a chaotic scene with numerous lawmakers all unsure about the latest state of play.
Negotiators were hoping to resolve all of their differences and pass matching bills in the House and Senate by Friday night to marry the stimulus bill with a must-pass government funding package. But the prospect of that appeared to slip away late Thursday. Lawmakers must pass at least a stopgap spending bill by Friday night to avoid a government shutdown Saturday. Then they can continue negotiating the stimulus bill through the weekend.
The stimulus package under discussion would include $600 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, 10 weeks of jobless aid, $330 billion in small-business assistance, money for vaccine distribution, and funding for a range of other programs. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said lawmakers are still reviewing how to design eligibility for the stimulus checks and that disagreements over it remain “one of the biggest challenges.”
— Washington Post
COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania continues to be among the hardest-hit states as COVID-19 continues to spread across the commonwealth, driving hospitalizations and deaths to record levels.
The commonwealth is averaging 198 coronavirus deaths a day over the past seven days, the most at any point during a pandemic that’s killed at least 13,392 Pennsylvanians. Hospitalizations also continue to climb in the commonwealth, with more than 6,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Thursday evening.
Here’s where new cases and hospitalizations stand through Thursday across the region, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
Pennsylvania
- Averaging 10,292 new cases a day, a jump of 42% compared to two weeks ago (7,226 new cases a day)
- 6,209 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 22% compared to two weeks ago (5,071 hospitalizations)
New Jersey
- Averaging 4,726 new cases a day, a jump of 16% compared to two weeks ago (4,090 new cases a day)
- 3,637 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 10% compared to two weeks ago (3,292 hospitalizations)
Delaware
- Averaging 791 new cases a day, a jump of 50% compared to two weeks ago (529 new cases a day)
- 407 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 47% compared to two weeks ago (277 hospitalizations)
— Rob Tornoe
Friday morning roundup: HHS secretary tells staff his wife is sick with COVID-19
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday night informed staff that his wife, Jennifer, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Politico. Azar said that he and his children have tested negative and have no symptoms.
- Companies have the legal right to mandate that employees without a disability or “sincerely held” religious beliefs receive the coronavirus vaccine, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said.
- The Southern California region that includes San Diego and Los Angeles said its ICU capacity fell to 0% on Thursday as the state set national records for new coronavirus cases, with more than 100,000 since Wednesday, and record deaths.
- One in five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general population, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project. More than 1,700 have died and the spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing.