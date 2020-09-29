Latest Pennsylvania offers update on contact tracing efforts
More than half of all new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania last week had an case investigation started within a day, the commonwealth announced on Tuesday.
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, Pennsylvania reported 5,749 coronavirus cases, and 55% had an investigation started within 24 hours, according to the Department of Health. Staff monitored 8,927 contacts identified during the case investigations in an attempt to control outbreaks and limit the spread of the virus.
“For case investigations, it is important for our fellow Pennsylvanians to pick up the phone when public health professionals call to ensure that public health staff can inform them of the important steps they can take to protect their communities and those close to them,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said in a statement. “If you are a close contact, we need you to answer the call to stop this virus in its tracks before it could affect your loved ones, co-workers or friends across the state.”
Health officials say the investigation is conducted by a public health profession, who spends 30 to 60 minutes asking questions to identify all potential close contacts. The Department of Health said any information collected during the investigation process is not shared publicly “unless doing so would help the department in its efforts to stop the spread on a broader scale.”
As of August, the commonwealth had 1,032 contact tracers, 408 working in southeast Pennsylvania.
— Rob Tornoe
One dad’s 10-day hospital stay in Delco cost $97,000
At just 18 years old, John FitzGerald signed up to serve his country in World War II, survived being a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down over Germany in 1944, and went on to serve 40 years with the military. But at 96, the coronavirus was a foe he couldn’t beat.
He died May 10, after a 10-day stay in isolation at Riddle Hospital in Delaware County.
Months later, as the family was still grappling with a loss they hadn’t expected, they got another surprise: an explanation of benefits from FitzGerald’s health insurer that showed the hospital had charged $97,000. TRICARE, which provides health coverage for military members and veterans, had paid $15,000 of that.
“What does it mean?” Thompson, of Media, wondered. Did his father-in-law’s care really cost almost $100,000? If so, why was the hospital willing to accept just a fraction of that from TRICARE? And, most importantly, was it only a matter of time until someone came after the family for the remaining $82,000?
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed major fissures in our health-care system, including the crushing — and, at times, seemingly arbitrary — cost of care. Price tags vary widely depending on where you seek care, and what type of insurance you have. Hospitals and doctors routinely charge prices that are magnitudes more than they expect to receive from insurance companies, though those who are uninsured, or who see a doctor who is not in their plan’s network could be stuck with the full bill.
— Sarah Gantz
Spike in Ocean County driving new cases in New Jersey
In New Jersey, the number of new daily cases has been slowly increasing since the end of August, driven in part by an outbreak in Ocean County.
The state is averaging about 541 new cases a day over the past seven days, a 98% increase compared to this time last month, when New Jersey was averaging just 273 new cases a day, according to an Inquirer analysis. The state rate of transmission is 1.12, meaning each new infection is leading to at least one more case, officials said.
On Monday, New Jersey reported 561 new cases, 242 of which came from Ocean County. Lakewood, the county’s most populated municipality, has reported 516 new cases between Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, an increase of 14.2%, according to data from the Ocean County Health Department.
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during Monday’s coronavirus briefing the state was increasing testing throughout the county and deploying new contact tracers there in an attempt to get control of the outbreak.
“Our goal with this increased testing and contact tracing capacity is to contain the transmission of the virus in that county,” Persichilli said.
— Rob Tornoe, Allison Steele, and Justine McDaniel
Fauci admits to differences with new White House adviser
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, criticized how Fox News has covered the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with CNN media reporter Brian Stelter.
“Some of the media that I deal with really … I wouldn’t say distort things, but certainly give opposing perspectives on what seems to be a pretty obvious fact,” Fauci said in excerpts that aired on CNN Monday. “If you listen to Fox News, with all due respect to the fact that they do have some good reporters, some of the things that they report there are outlandish, to be honest with you.”
“There is so much misinformation during this very divisive time that we’re in, and the public really needs to know the facts,” Fauci added.
Fauci also admitted he has been at odds over the facts with Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist who was added to the White House coronavirus task force after downplaying the importance of masks on Fox News and pushing a “herd immunity” theory that experts say would kill millions.
“If I have an issue with someone, I’ll try and sit down with them and let them know why I differ with them and see if we can come to some sort of resolution,” Fauci said. “So, I mean my differences with Dr. Atlas, I’m always willing to sit down and talk with him and see if we could resolve those differences.”
— Rob Tornoe
CDC was reportedly pressured to downplay risks of students returning to the classroom
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was pushed by the White House to downplay to risk of schools reopening for in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reported on Monday night.
The Times reported that top Trump officials attempted to push alternate data on the CDC back in June that showed the pandemic was weakening and posed little danger to children.
Olivia Troye, a former top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, confirmed the Times story in an interview with CNN. Troye said and other junior staffers were pushed by Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, to circumvent the CDC’s own data about the potential risk to students and teachers, especially in areas of the country where the infection rates remained high.
“Unfortunately, this was an effort, you know, at times where I would get blindsided, where there would be junior staffers being tasked to find different data for charts to show that the virus wasn’t as bad for certain populations, ages or demographics,” Troye said on CNN Monday night.
At least 624,890 children in the United States have contracted coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Children make up slightly more than 10% of all coronavirus cases, with a 14% increased in cases between Sept. 10 and Sept. 24.
“Children do get infected. And we’d better be careful about just dismissing infection in children,” Fauci told CNN’s Brian Stelter during a new interview Monday.
— Rob Tornoe
Tuesday morning roundup
- Global coronavirus deaths has topped 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, at least 205,000 have died of COVID-19, by far the most on the planet.
- 27 states are reporting an increase in new cases compared to last week, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah, Iowa, Montana, Idaho, and Utah have seen the largest spike in new cases over the past two weeks, and have positivity rates over 10% (North Dakota leads all states with a 25% positivity rate).
- 120 million rapid coronavirus tests — providing results in 15 to 30 minutes — will be distributed to low- and middle-income countries over the next six months, the World Health Organization announced Monday.