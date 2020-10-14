Latest Gov. Wolf to discuss fall resurgence of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania
Gov. Tom Wolf and other Pennsylvania officials will offer a coronavirus update on Wednesday, as the commonwealth experiences a resurgence of new cases at levels not seen in months.
Among those joining Wolf today will be Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine, Testing and Contact Tracing Director Michael Huff, COVID-19 Response Director Wendy Braund, Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Cindy Findley, and Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishanksy.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., and will stream live on the Department of Health’s Facebook account and on the state’s website via livestream.
— Rob Tornoe
Biden, Trump to hold overlapping town halls in place of second presidential debate
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will hold overlapping town halls Thursday night in place of a second presidential debate, which Trump declined to take part in after organizers shifted the event to a virtual format.
Biden’s town hall will take place in Philadelphia and air on ABC at 8 p.m., moderated by longtime anchor and Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos.
Trump’s town hall, which will take place outdoors in Miami and air on NBC, is also scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. The event will be moderated by Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie.
NBC had been waiting on a negative coronavirus test from Trump before committing to the town hall, according to network sources. The network offered a statement from Clifford Lane, a clinical director at the National Institutes of Health, who said he reviewed the president’s recent medical data with Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that Trump is “not shedding infectious virus.”
“That should provide reassurance ahead of tomorrow night’s event, that will still be socially distanced and all guests wearing masks,” NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander said on Wednesday’s Today show.
The final presidential debate remains scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., though it’s unclear if it will actually take place. If it does happen, it will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent (and Philadelphia native) Kristen Welker.
— Rob Tornoe
New cases continue to climb in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Philadelphia
The average number of new coronavirus infections being confirmed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey continue to climb, even after warnings last week from officials advising the public to double down on safety practices.
Cases are also up in Philadelphia. The city reported an average of 158 new confirmed cases per day for the week that ended Saturday, and 4.5% of people who were tested had positive results. Those numbers represent increases from the previous week, and the highest case counts since mid-July, according to city data sorted by date of testing.
Cases in Delaware have remained flat compared to last week, when they reached levels in the state not seen since May.
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,343 new cases a day, a 26% increase over last week’s average (1,061 a day) and about 60% higher than last month’s average (836 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 769 new cases a day, a 12% increase over last week’s average (682 a day) and about 96% higher than last month’s average (392 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 132 new cases a day, down slightly compared to last week’s average (118 a day) and nearly 12% higher than last month’s average (118 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Cases are rising in 40 states, with infections surging across the West and Midwest
States across the West and Midwest are reporting record numbers of new coronavirus cases, a worrying sign of rapid transmission that could signal the arrival of a long-feared cold-weather wave of infections.
Since Saturday, more than 20 states have hit a new high in their seven-day average of reported case counts, and more than half of those states set records again Tuesday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
In 40 states, cases are higher when compared with the week before. Midwestern states such as Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio are driving the surge, while states farther west — such as Colorado, Idaho and the Dakotas — have seen their cases rise steadily for weeks.
“A lot of the places being hit are Midwest states that were spared in the beginning,” said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious-diseases researcher. “That’s of particular concern because a lot of these smaller regions don’t have the ICU beds and capacity that the urban centers had.”
For the first time since August, the country’s seven-day average of new cases topped 50,000. Experts are concerned that the rising numbers portend an even greater increase this winter, when drier conditions and more time spent indoors will help the virus spread.
— Washington Post
Delaware promotes at-home COVID-19 testing
Delaware has expanded its at-home COVID-19 test program, which is now open to all residents of the state.
According to AJ Schall, the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, the home test will arrive at your home within 24 hours after it is requested. A health care provider helps administer the test via video chat, which can then put into a UPS drop box and sent to the lab at no cost. Results are sent via email 48 to 72 hours after the lab receives the test.
The test itself utilizes saliva collection, which the state says has the same effectiveness as the oral swab test and avoids the need for an uncomfortable nasal swab.
“Very easy, very convenient,” Schall said during a press briefing Tuesday.
Directions can be found at DE.gov/hometest.
Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, the state administered 34,287 tests, with 1,055 positive cases — a positive test rate of about 3%. Following the lead of other states, Delaware began reporting the percentage of tests that are positive this week on its coronavirus website. It will also continue to report the number of people who have tested positive.
Since the start of the pandemic, nearly one-third of all Delawareans have been tested for COVID-19, according to Karyl Rattay, the director of the state’s Division of Public Health.
— Rob Tornoe
Wednesday morning roundup
- The United States reported 52,406 new cases and at least 802 deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.8 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and at least 215,914 have died, by far the most of any country.
- Both the New York Times and the Washington Post are reporting that the White House has embraced a declaration from scientists that relies on a discredited “herd immunity” strategy to stop COVID-19. Michael LeVasseur, a professor in epidemiology at Drexel Dornsife School of Public Health, told the Inquirer last month that relying on herd immunity without a vaccine would kill a “staggering” number of people.
- No ICU beds were available in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as infection rates surge, a central Oklahoma regional health system executive told the city council, according to the Oklahoman. The city council voted to extend their mask mandate to Dec. 7
- Trish Scalia, the wife of Labor Department Secretary Eugene Scalia, has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday night. Both attended a White House event on Sept. 26 announcing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a gathering that has been linked to numerous cases.