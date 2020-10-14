NBC had been waiting on a negative coronavirus test from Trump before committing to the town hall, according to network sources. The network offered a statement from Clifford Lane, a clinical director at the National Institutes of Health, who said he reviewed the president’s recent medical data with Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that Trump is “not shedding infectious virus.”