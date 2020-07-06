Latest Coronavirus cases in Philly, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware as of Monday morning
As of Monday morning, over 2.8 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 129,947 people have died, easily the most in the world and double the number of the next highest country (at least 64,867 deaths in Brazil).
New Jersey, which had been the second-hardest state in the country, has seen its caseload surpassed by California, Florida, and Texas due to a surge of cases in the South and West.
The U.S. added 49,199 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, and the rolling seven-day average for new cases in a 24-hour period reached a high for the 27th day in a row, according to data tracked by the Washington Post.
On a positive note, the number of deaths in the U.S. have not tracked with the spike in new cases. Experts say that’s due in part to the fact the new increase in cases has been among younger victims.
Here’s where the region is in terms of coronavirus cases as off Monday morning, though some health departments didn’t report new numbers on Sunday due to the holiday:
- Pennsylvania: 89,854 cases, 6,753 deaths. 479 new cases were reported on Sunday.
- New Jersey: 173,402 cases, 15,211 deaths. 398 new cases were reported on Sunday.
- Delaware: 11,996 cases, 512 deaths. 73 new cases were reported on Saturday.
- Philadelphia: 26,536 cases, 1,616 deaths. 136 new cases were reported on Friday.
— Rob Tornoe
Murphy says N.J. experiencing ‘small spikes’ in cases due to travel
New Jersey is beginning to see “small spikes” in coronavirus cases due to residents traveling to other states, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday.
Murphy, during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, pointed to people taking trips to locations where cases are surging, such as South Carolina and Florida. In one case Murphy cited, contact tracers identified New Jersey residents returning to the state after contracting the virus at a wedding in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“We’ve got other cases were running down, but that’s the one that’s most recent and most prevalent,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the state is already seeing a slight increase in the number of new daily cases, and fears gatherings over the July 4th weekend will only drive the numbers up more.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, without any questions,” Murphy said.
Murphy also stressed the need for a national plan, coming from the White House, to handle the new surge in coronavirus cases. And part of that, Murphy said, needs to be a requirement for people to wear masks in public.
To me, it says we need a national strategy. We’re only as strong as our weekly link,” Murphy said, “And masking has got to be at the core of that.”
— Rob Tornoe
Resistance and hitches to masks at the Shore
Perhaps we clutched our masks too tightly, at the ready to put them on out of courtesy if a server came to our table. Perhaps our gazes of alarm were too obvious as a manager and chef emerged from the storefront at Pulia in Ventnor one recent evening without masks to greet a sidewalk table of familiar customers, fist-bumping, close-talking, and essentially vaporizing any illusion of caution the restaurant’s disinfectant-spray-wielding servers had done their diligent best to maintain.
We had managed to snag a relatively isolated table at the far end of the scrum. But it wasn’t far enough to escape the ire of a mask-hating customer nearby that we had unknowingly offended. On her way out, she veered along the sidewalk directly toward our table and leaned in as she passed, a pale trace of ice cream still glazing her lips, and told us with a menacing hiss: “Stay home!”
I had arrived at the Jersey Shore just as outdoor dining began in mid-June and complained that in the first few days, two other Ventnor restaurants I’ve enjoyed in previous years (the Red Room and Santucci’s) were too lax in their early mask-wearing practices — hanging below the nose, dangling around the neck, none at all — and that we’d decided not to stay at either for dinner.
“There has definitely been a learning curve,” says Santucci’s owner, Alicia Santucci, who says mask policies are now being strictly enforced and that employees are given temperature checks each morning.
Getting customers to cooperate can be an even taller challenge, says Red Room owner Jack Gatta.
“A lot of them just don’t care about masks when they get up and walk around ... and I can’t physically grab them and put a mask on ‘em. People get ornery,” he says. “As a business owner you don’t know what the hell to do. You want to fight with this guy? I just wish it would go back to normal.”
— Craig Laban