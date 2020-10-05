Latest Fauci ‘disturbed and concerned’ over level of new cases in U.S.
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said he is “disturbed and concerned” that the United States is still averaging over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.
“I’m actually disturbed and concerned about the fact that our baseline of infections is still stuck at around 40,000 per day," Fauci said during an interview on CNN Monday morning. "That’s no place to be when you’re trying to get your arms around an epidemic.”
Fauci warned that areas in the midwest and northeast have seen an increase in new cases and infections as temperatures have cooled and more people have remained indoors. He expects the trend to continue as we move closer to winter unless widespread steps are taken to limit infections.
“What happens is you’re going to see the surges that we’ve seen in different parts of the country, where parts come down and part go up,” Fauci said. “We’ve got to stop that trend and get everything going down as a country altogether, working together.”
— Rob Tornoe
Regal Cinemas to close all U.S. locations, including two Philly movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will close all its locations temporarily as coronavirus restrictions leave many markets closes and Hollywood blockbusters have been moved back to 2021, according to multiple reports.
There are 22 Regal Cinemas locations in Pennsylvania (including two in Philadelphia) and 11 in New Jersey. The chain is owned by Cineworld, which will also closes its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas in the U.K. The closures will affect 45,000 employees, according to CNN.
“We are like a grocery shop that doesn’t have vegetables, fruit, meat,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger told the Wall Street Journal. “We cannot operate for a long time without a product.”
In Philadelphia, theaters can only have 25 people in a single screening room, and they cannot exceed 50% of their total occupancy. Movie theaters in New Jersey are limited to 25% capacity or 150 people per showing, whichever is smaller.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being in a movie theater is considered a higher-risk activity because it involved remaining indoors in an enclosed space around strangers for at least a few hours.
— Rob Tornoe
Secret Service agents, doctors aghast at Trump’s drive outside hospital
Secret Service agents and medical professionals were aghast Sunday night at President Donald Trump’s Sunday evening trip outside the hospital where he is being treated for the coronavirus, saying the president endangered those inside his SUV for a publicity stunt.
A growing number of Secret Service agents have been concerned about the president’s seeming indifference to the health risks they face when traveling with him in public, and a few reacted with outrage to the trip, asking how Trump’s desire to be seen outside of his hospital suite justified the jeopardy to agents protecting the president. The president’s coronavirus diagnosis has already brought new scrutiny to his lax approach to social distancing, as public health officials scramble to trace those he may have exposed at large in-person events.
“He’s not even pretending to care now,” said one agent after the president’s jaunt outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
“Where are the adults?” said a former Secret Service member. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution.
— Washington Post
Over 200 people exposed to Trump during N.J. fund-raiser
New Jersey health officials said Sunday they were performing contact tracing in connection with a recent fund-raiser for President Trump, after the White House supplied the names of at least 206 people who attended the event on Thursday at Trump’s Bedminster golf club.
Trump announced that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 hours after the fund-raiser.
The state’s department of health “has reached out to these individuals to make them aware of possible exposure and recommend that they self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine if they were in close contact with the President and his staff,” the department said on Twitter.
Local health officials in Somerset County, meanwhile, “are interviewing staff members of the club and assessing the level of contact they had with the President and his staff and providing public health recommendations accordingly,” New Jersey’s health department tweeted.
— Catherine Dunn
Pennsylvania averaging over 1,000 new cases a day, highest mark since May
Pennsylvania reported 2,251 new coronavirus cases over two days Sunday, continuing a steady rise in infections that began in the end of September.
the Commonwealth is now averaging 1,055 new cases a day over the past seven days, the highest amount since early May, according to an Inquirer analysis.
On a positive note, hospitalizations remain low, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among people aged 18 to 22, with an ongoing outbreak linked to Penn State University in Centre County.
Overall, 163,535 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for COVID-19, and 8,216 have died — with 17 new deaths reported on Sunday.
— Rob Tornoe
NBC Sports broadcasters told to wear masks during Sunday’s Eagles game
Longtime NBC announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were forced to wear masks Sunday night during the Eagles' win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night.
“Santa Clara County officials have compelled us to wear masks during the game, and so that is the story.” Michaels said prior to kickoff before turning to Collinsworth and asking, “I’m Al Michaels, you are?”
“I don’t know who I am,” Collinsworth responded.
Santa Clara County chief executive Jeffrey Smith told the San Francisco Chronicle he wasn’t aware of any county officials asking the NBC crew to mask up, but he endorsed the decision.
“We wouldn’t want them to end up like the president,” Smith told the newspaper.
— Rob Tornoe
Monday morning coronavirus roundup
- On Sunday, the United States reported 49,994 new cases and at least 687 deaths on Sunday, as the number of new daily cases continues to increase heading into the fall and winter, according to Johns Hopkins University. North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wisconsin have all seen cases spike over the past two weeks.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Sunday there was no deal yet with Republicans on a new round of coronavirus relief, saying Democrats are waiting to see if the Trump administration will agree to their terms.
- The parent company of Regal Cinemas, the second-largest cinema chain in the country, will likely close all its locations in the U.S. due to a spade of blockbuster movie delays forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, her teenage daughter Claudia said she had also contracted the virus.