Latest Wednesday morning round-up
- The U.S. reported 43,562 new coronavirus cases and at least 705 deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Seven states — Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming — set new highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.
- Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the White House coronavirus outbreak could have been prevented, and warned as many as 400,000 Americans could die unless precautions are taken.
- President Donald Trump urged coronavirus stimulus talks in Congress to continue — hours after calling them off.
- New Jersey Senate candidate Rik Mehta attended Trump’s fundraiser In Bedminister, N.J. on Thursday, but refuses to self-quarantine and said he would continue to hold campaign events. “I think that statement should disqualify him from seeking public office,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.
Philadelphia experiences ‘substantial increase’ in new cases
Philadelphia’s case numbers now show a “substantial increase” too, which is “a reason for concern,” city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Tuesday, though city rates are not rising as steeply as some counties.
Philadelphia reported a positivity rate of 3.4% on Friday, up from 2.8% a week before. The city had an average of 110 new confirmed cases per day in the last week, with a 3.9% positivity rate for tests. That represents a large increase from the previous week, in which there was an average of 86 cases per day and a 2.9% positivity rate.
“If we go above 5% again, or trending toward 5%, that’s around when I’d get concerned,” said Michael LeVasseur, a Drexel University epidemiologist.
Farley said the spread of the virus in the city appears to be tied to social gatherings, but officials are looking out for other causes. But so far, Farley said officials aren’t seeing evidence the rise is linked to indoor dining.
Southeastern Pennsylvania, once the epicenter of the state’s outbreak, has remained fairly steady compared with elsewhere in the commonwealth. Montgomery County showed no increase in its rate of infection in a comparison between last week and the end of August. Delaware and Bucks Counties reported small increases in their daily rates over the last month.
Chester County, however, reported an average of 44 new cases a day over the last week, almost 60% more than its average during the last week of August.
“I think Southeastern Pennsylvania is the last bastion of safety here in Pennsylvania,” pediatrician David Rubin of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab said last week. “We need to brace ourselves, and we need to have ample testing capacity.”
— Laura McCrystal, Justine McDaniel and Jason Laughlin
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all report highest COVID-19 case levels since late spring
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware have started October with coronavirus case levels at the highest they have been since the end of spring. It’s part of a trend areas in the northeast are experiencing as the temperature cools and more people gather together indoors.
On a positive note, hospitalizations remain low, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among people aged 18 to 22.
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,061 new cases a day, a 15% increase over last week’s average (918 a day) and 46% higher than the seven-day average last month (725 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 682 new cases a day, a 11% increase over last week’s average (612 a day) and 108% higher than the seven-day average last month (327 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 134 new cases a day, a 19% increase over last week’s average (112 a day) and 61% higher than the seven-day average last month (83 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Where cases are rising and falling in Pa. and N.J.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey are entering October with coronavirus case levels at the highest they have been since the end of spring, when the region was recovering from the first devastating wave of the pandemic.
Pennsylvania State University, which saw 2,279 cases from Sept. 4 to Oct. 1, drove the Centre County spike, the state’s biggest. An outbreak at West Chester University caused the borough of West Chester to declare a state of emergency on Friday. Temple University saw an outbreak in September that spiked city case numbers but has since eased; the university reported 50 active cases on Tuesday.
In central Pennsylvania, Union, Montour, Snyder, and Bradford Counties all reported increases, though the raw numbers of cases in these less populous counties are comparatively small, between about 80 to 230 cases in the last month.
In Schuylkill County, where the positivity rate has shot up to 6.5%, County Commissioner George Halcovage Jr. said one of the county’s nursing homes had recently seen an increase in cases, and he also believed people may be less vigilant about COVID-19 precautions.
In New Jersey, too, colleges have accounted for some significant case spikes. Rowan University, in Gloucester County, reported 100 new cases over the last 10 days among students, most of them living off-campus, state health officials said. In total, the university has recorded 494 cases among students and employees off and on its three campuses.
Monmouth University in Monmouth County closed its campus Thursday due to an increase in student cases as 450 students were in isolation or quarantine as of Tuesday, according to the university. Rutgers University has seen rising case numbers for the last three weeks, though its host county, Middlesex, has seen a larger increase.
And Ocean County added 3,153 new infections between Sept. 1 and Monday. The outbreak, the largest in the state, has been traced to religious gatherings, weddings, and funerals and is centered in Lakewood, which is home to a large Orthodox Jewish community.
— Justine McDaniel, Jason Laughlin and John Duchneskie