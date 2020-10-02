The odds statistically are very much on the president’s side in terms of recovering from this… He’s 74 years old, we know he’s defined as clinically obese — those are both things that increase your risk. Even with that, [there’s] greater than a 90-95% chance that he will recover from this still, so that’s important to keep in mind.

But he’s going to need to be monitored. We don’t know if he has symptoms. If he does, we don’t know how sick he may become, and we don’t know all the people he may have had contact with and spread this virus.