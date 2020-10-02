Latest Trump met with supports and attended N.J. fundraiser on Thursday
Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, Trump flew to his golf course in Bedminister, N.J. on Thursday to attend a fundraiser that put him in close contact with a number of people, including campaign supporters and his immediate staff.
The president did not wear a mask Thursday, including at the events at his golf course and on the plane, officials told the Washington Post. Trump departed Morristown Airport in Air Force One at 4:40 p.m, according to pool reports.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump’s odds of recovery are ‘very much on the president’s side,' says CNN’s Gupta
CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta called the news that Trump has contracted COVID-19 “shocking,” but pointed out that despite the president’s age and comorbidities, he’s still likely to recover from the virus.
Here’s what Gupta said Friday morning on CNN:
— Rob Tornoe
President Trump, first lady test positive for the coronavirus
President Donald Trump said Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, just a month before the presidential election and after having spent much of the last year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.
Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.
In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering,” he added.
— Associated Press
Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden declares bankruptcy
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden sought federal bankruptcy protection Thursday, citing a loss of revenue due to COVID-19 and the more than $8 million it has paid to victims of clergy abuse.
“If it were just the pandemic, or just the costs of the Victims Compensation Program, we could likely weather the financial impact; however, the combination of these factors has made that impracticable,” Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan said in a statement on the diocesan website.
In his letter to the faithful, Sullivan said he approved the move in hope that by reorganizing the diocese’s finances, it could continue to serve South Jersey’s 1.2 million Catholics while also assuring that abuse survivors receive fair compensation.
The bankruptcy is not expected to affect diocesan schools, parishes, or pension plans, he said. Parishes are separate legal entities under state law and not included in the bankruptcy filing.
— Stephanie Farr and Jeremy Roebuck
Cases continue to rise in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
While the number of new cases in Philadelphia has stabilized over the past two weeks, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware continue to report an increase in the number of new daily cases.
On a positive note, hospitalizations remain low, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among people aged 18 to 22.
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 961 new cases a day, about 41% higher than on Sept. 1 (680 cases a day on average)
- New Jersey: Averaging 628 new cases a day, about 98% higher than on Sept. 1 (317 cases a day on average)
- Delaware: Averaging 112 new cases a day, about 33% higher than on Sept. 1 (84 cases a day on average)
— Rob Tornoe
Friday morning round-up
- Limits on crowd size are in effect again in Pennsylvania after a court order, though Gov. Tom Wolf hinted he’s considering allowing fans at school sports events.
- House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Thursday, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) continues to discuss a compromise with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
- Amazon announced that at least 19,816 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, roughly 1.5% of its 1.37 million employees at Amazon and Whole Foods.
- Want to reduce your COVID-19 risk? You need to sleep more, health officials say.