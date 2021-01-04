Latest Pennsylvania, New Jersey to hold coronavirus briefings Monday
Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will offer coronavirus updates on Monday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Pennsylvania, 11:30 a.m.: Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine, live-streamed via the department’s Facebook account and available on the state’s website via livestream.
- New Jersey, 1:00 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
What’s reopening Monday in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania
Restaurants in most of Pennsylvania will be allowed to resume indoor dining and gyms throughout the commonwealth can reopen starting Monday, according to Gov. Tom Wolf, who said that the restrictions reinstated Dec. 12 had successfully flattened the COVID-19 curve.
However, Philadelphia officials have extended the ban on some activities until Jan. 15, saying they anticipate a spike in coronavirus cases from Christmas and New Year’s Day. All of the regulations are subject to change depending on case numbers, said city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.
Indoor dining won’t be allowed in Philadelphia just yet as city leaders have pushed back the expiration date of COVID-19 restrictions another two weeks. The end date for the ban on indoor dining is set to expire on Jan. 15, although that could be sooner, depending on case numbers for the next two weeks.
Outside of Philadelphia, indoor dining will be allowed at self-certified restaurants at 50% capacity, while restaurants that have not been self-certified are allowed to have indoor dining at 25% capacity. Customers can only drink alcoholic beverages at a bar or a restaurant if it is part of a meal, and restaurants have to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m.
Any personal-care services, including hair salons and barbershops, must operate at deducted capacity in Philadelphia and across the commonwealth. Outdoor sports can also resume across Pennsylvania but indoor organized sports will continue to be banned until Jan. 15 in Philadelphia.
Philly museums will be allowed to reopen on Jan. 4, but theaters and casinos have to wait until Jan. 15. Indoor gatherings will also continue to be banned until Jan. 15. Casinos, theaters, and museums outside of Philadelphia will be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy starting Monday.
— Bethany Ao
Coronavirus death toll remains high in Pennsylvania
The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward in Pennsylvania and across the region, but health officials expect the impact of holiday gatherings to begin showing up in the data this week.
Despite the positive trend in some COVID-19 numbers, the pandemic’s death toll remains high in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth is averaging 184 coronavirus-related deaths a day over the past seven days, down from a pandemic high of 201 deaths a day in the middle of December, but higher than the first peak in the spring.
Here’s where COVID-19 numbers stand through Monday across the region, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department. Vaccine data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was last updated at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Pennsylvania
- 155,983 vaccine doses administered out of 489,850 doses received (nearly 32%)
- Averaging 7,407 new cases a day, down 19% compared to this time to two weeks ago (9,129 new cases a day)
- 5,529 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down 9% compared to two weeks ago (6,074 hospitalizations)
New Jersey
- 92,934 vaccine doses administered out of 332,825 doses received (about 28%)
- Averaging 4,428 new cases a day, down slightly compared to this time to two weeks ago (4,569 new cases a day)
- 3,521 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down slightly compared to two weeks ago (3,571 hospitalizations)
Delaware
- 11,066 vaccine doses administered out of 44,925 doses received (roughly 24%)
- Averaging 629 new cases a day, down 14% compared to this time to two weeks ago (737 new cases a day)
- 421 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up slightly compared to two weeks ago (410 hospitalizations)
— Rob Tornoe
Fauci predicts the pace of vaccinations will pick up
The United States has ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days, after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million, government health officials said Sunday.
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, also said on ABC’s This Week that President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to administer 100 million shots of the vaccine within his first 100 days in office is achievable.
Fauci said he has seen “some little glimmer of hope” after 1.5 million doses were administered in the past 72 hours, or an average of about 500,000 per day, a marked increase in the pace of vaccinations. He said that brings the total to about 4 million.
He acknowledged the United States fell short of its goal of having 20 million doses shipped and distributed by the end of December.
“There have been a couple of glitches. That’s understandable,” Fauci said. “We are not where we want to be, there’s no doubt about that.”
But he expressed optimism that the momentum will pick up by mid-January and that ultimately the United States will be vaccinating 1 million people a day. Biden’s “goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days is a realistic goal,” Fauci said.
— Associated Press
Monday morning roundup: U.S. surpasses 350,000 COVID-19 deaths as officials brace for holiday spike
- The United States surpassed 350,000 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, a number President Donald Trump falsely claimed was “far exaggerated.” At least 351,590 Americans have been killed by COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University, the most of any country.
- Despite a lag in reporting due to holiday closures, the United States reported 297,491 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country is currently averaging about 213,000 new cases a day, and at least 125,00 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday night, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
- After months of anticipation, the U.S. vaccine rollout is off to a rough start, with crashing reservation websites and elderly people camping out overnight to wait in line. To speed up the process, Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Moncef Slaoui said Sunday health officials could end up giving only half the recommended dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, saying clinical trials showed an “identical immune response” to the full dose.
- All 54 countries in Africa have reported fewer COVID-19 deaths than France, despite having hundreds of millions of more residents. That doesn’t mean people aren’t dying from the virus, the New York Times reports.