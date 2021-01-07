Latest A case of the new, more transmissible coronavirus variant has been confirmed in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvanian has been infected with a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday.
The person resides in Dauphin County, where Harrisburg is located, the secretary said in a statement, and was exposed to the variant outside of the U.S. He or she recovered in isolation at home after experiencing mild symptoms, Levine said, and case investigators have notified the person’s close contacts.
The new variant first raised alarm last month as it spread quickly across the U.K., contributing to record high case counts, overwhelming hospitals, and leading to new lockdown measures. In London, 1 in 30 people are now estimated to have been infected, the New York Times reports. While experts say the new variant spreads more easily, it is too early to know just how much more transmissible it is. There is no evidence it makes people sicker or will yield the vaccines ineffective.
“Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it,” Levine said.
Since November, she said, Pennsylvania has been sending 10 to 35 random virus samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every other week for genetic analysis to detect any possible variants. Earlier this week, state health officials said they were working to do that analysis in their own labs sometime soon.
— Erin McCarthy
Pa. records highest virus death count since May, while New Jersey expands vaccine pool
New Jersey’s top health officials estimated that vaccinations could be widely available by April or May, while announcing that police officers and firefighters in the state can start receiving shots on Thursday, the first expansion of the pool of people eligible at this early stage.
More than 450,000 New Jersey residents preregistered to receive the coronavirus vaccine in one day, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday, adding that the high demand for the vaccine is encouraging even though it caused delays and a rough launch for the state’s web portal Tuesday. People who preregister could have a chance at getting shots sooner than the spring — but the state has asked only health-care workers to use the website for now.
The eagerness among many for the vaccine comes as a possible spike in infections looms in the post-holiday weeks. But Pennsylvania is still seeing the fatal effects of the intense preholiday surge, with 368 coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, the highest number in one day since May.
Health officials had expected a potential higher number of deaths this week due to slow reporting during the holidays. Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine and other officials have said weeks may pass before the projected surge is fully reflected in the commonwealth’s numbers, and it is too early to know what impact travel and gatherings will have on case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths.
— Justine McDaniel, Alison Steele, and Erin McCarthy
Wondering when it’ll be your turn to get the vaccine? You’re not alone.
Vaccine doses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are available only to health-care workers and nursing home residents right now, but it may be just weeks before other groups could begin to get in line.
When can you get in line?
It depends on your job, age, health, and exposure risk. If you aren’t a health-care worker or nursing home resident, you aren’t yet eligible and you’ll have to wait for more clarity from government officials. When the states receive enough vaccine doses to open up the next phase of vaccinations, there will be more information available for people who are eligible about how to sign up for a shot. Right now, health officials are saying vaccination of health-care workers could be largely complete by early to mid-February, though there’s no guarantee.
— Jason Laughlin and Justine McDaniel
Thursday roundup: U.S. set hospitalization record as nation’s attention turned to insurrection at the Capitol
- The United States set a grim record on Wednesday for most coronavirus-related hospitalizations and most deaths reported in a day. Across the country, 132,476 patients were being treated for the virus in hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project, and 23,707 of them were in intensive-care units.
- U.S. Rep Jake LaTurner announced he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after voting in person on the House floor late Wednesday in the futile attempt to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. After a deadly day in which a mob of Trump supporters sieged the Capitol, forcing many members of Congress to shelter together, the Kansas Republican voted in favor of the objection to Arizona’s electoral votes, the Kansas City Star reported, but missed the vote on the objection to Pennsylvania’s results after learning of his positive test.
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday urged governors to administer vaccines to lower-priority groups, not just frontline health workers and nursing home residents and staff, if they have excess vaccines sitting in freezers. It is estimated that as much as 70% of vaccines distributed so far have not been administered.
- Federal officials on Wednesday said serious responses to a coronavirus vaccine are “exceedingly rare,” with 21 of the 1.9 million people who received their first shots in mid-December experiencing a severe but treatable allergic reaction. Most recovered after being injected with an EpiPen or similar device, they said.