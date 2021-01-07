The new variant first raised alarm last month as it spread quickly across the U.K., contributing to record high case counts, overwhelming hospitals, and leading to new lockdown measures. In London, 1 in 30 people are now estimated to have been infected, the New York Times reports. While experts say the new variant spreads more easily, it is too early to know just how much more transmissible it is. There is no evidence it makes people sicker or will yield the vaccines ineffective.