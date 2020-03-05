Latest 32-year-old New Jersey man tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus
An unnamed 32-year-old man from Fort Lee, Bergen County is the first to test positive for coronavirus in New Jersey, officials told NJ.com.
“We’re hoping to interview him and get more information this morning,” Sokolich told NJ.com. “Our entire community is hoping this man has a fast, painless and speedy recovery.”
The initial positive coronavirus test result was found by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories, officials said Wednesday. The case is now being submitted to the CDC for confirmatory testing.
Starbucks suspends use of personal cups to prevent coronavirus spread
In an open letter Wednesday, Starbucks announced it is suspending its use of all personal coffee cups and “for here” ware to help curb the spread of coronavirus for the foreseeable future.
The company will still honor its 10-cent discount for anyone who brings personal cups to the store.
“We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” executive Vice President Rossann Williams wrote.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Trump calls coronavirus fatality rate a ‘false number,’ suggests it’s OK to go to work with virus
President Donald Trump called the estimated fatality rate of coronavirus a “false number” and suggested it was okay for infected people to go to work during a phone interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday night.
The World Health Organization has estimated the global death rate of coronavirus is 3.4%, but Trump told Hannity it was his “hunch” the number is much too high, based on conversations he’s had with experts.
“If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better… and then when you do have a death, like you’ve had in the state of Washington, like you had one in California, I believe you had one in New York,” Trump said. There have been 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, but no deaths have been reported.
“You know, all of a sudden it seems like 3 or 4%, which is a very high number, as opposed to a fraction of 1%,” Trump continued. “They don’t know about the easy cases because the easy cases don’t go to the hospital. They don’t report to doctors or the hospital in many cases. So I think that that number is very high. I think the number, personally, I would say the number is way under 1%.”
During the interview, Trump also suggested it was okay for people infected with coronavirus to go to work, despite the CDC advising anyone exhibiting symptoms of the virus — such as a fever, coughing, and/or shortness of breath — to remain home and avoid public areas.
“A lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly," Trump said. “We have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work. Some of them go to work, but they get better.”
Experts have advised caution surrounding the 3.4% coronavirus fatality rate provided by world health officials this week. The number is likely higher than the actual fatality rate, they say, because in the heat of an epidemic, patients with mild or no symptoms do not seek treatment, and therefore are not immediately identified.
— Rob Tornoe
How to prepare for coronavirus and reduce your panic
When it comes to the spread of coronavirus, it’s most important to stay calm and not panic — but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t create a game plan in the event you’re stuck in your home for days.
Here are some actions to take now from reporter Grace Dickinson:
- Take tabs on your medications and flu shot status
- Make a food plan
- Talk to your work about telecommuting
- Make childcare plans so you’re ready if schools close
- Use common sense and wash your hands
- Sanitize surfaces and everyday items, like keys and cell phones
- Forget about face masks
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Another suspected coronavirus case in Philadelphia; ‘presumptive positive’ in New Jersey
A person in Philadelphia who was tested for coronavirus does not have the infection, but another person is now being tested for the disease, officials announced Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in Bergen County, New Jersey, state officials announced a “presumptive positive result," which is now being submitted to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmatory testing. The New Jersey case, officials said, involves a male in his 30s who has been hospitalized in the county since Tuesday.
Health officials have been directed to err on the side of caution in deciding who to test, now that cases with no known source of infection suggest the virus is spreading from person to person in California, Oregon, Washington and beyond. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises testing anyone with respiratory symptoms and a history of travel to an affected country — not just China, the original source — or anyone with severe respiratory illness that has no other explanation.
In the U.S., 10 people in Washington state and 1 person in California have died from the virus. After California announced its first coronavirus-linked fatality Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.
County officials said the person who died in California was “an elderly adult with underlying health conditions.” Of the 10 people in Washington who died from coronavirus, five lived in a long-term nursing facility.
Most patients have mild symptoms, but the illness can have severe consequences for older people, smokers, and those with underlying health conditions.