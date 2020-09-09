Latest Vaccinations could start “in earnest” in early 2021, Fauci says
As some federal officials push for a coronavirus vaccine to be distributed by November, the country’s top infectious disease expert said he hopes vaccinations will start “in earnest” by early next year.
“The projection that I’ve made and I’ll stick by it is that we would likely get an answer whether this is safe and effective by the end of the year, likely November or December," Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.” “Is it conceivable that we could find out earlier? Let’s say October? Certainly that’s possible. I think it’s unlikely.”
“Hopefully we will be able to begin vaccinations in earnest as we begin 2021,” he added.
Fauci said he believed that politics would not get in the way of scientific decisions regarding the release of a vaccine, due to standards in place for emergency use authorizations and advisory boards that are consulted.
As for the temporary suspension of AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial, Fauci said “serious adverse events” like what happened with a volunteer in this case are “not uncommon at all" and often are related to something else aside from the vaccine.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll work it out and be able to proceed along the remainder of the trial. But you don’t know. They need to investigate it further."
- Erin McCarthy
Illegal trash dumps are a big problem in rural Pa.
POCONO TWP., Pa. — Trash pickup is more complicated in rural parts of Pennsylvania. For urban and suburban areas, trash is something few residents have to think about, unless pickup is delayed. But in many areas of the state, homeowners have to find their own trash hauler. They pay a monthly fee that can rise depending on how much trash they put out. Some rural townships and housing developments even require homeowners to drive their trash to a dump, where they pay by the bag.
“The weekly pick up and removal of your waste is a miraculous thing, and it’s tremendously underappreciated,” said John Hambrose, a spokesman for Waste Management, the largest waste hauler in the country.
The added steps required for trash disposal and pickup in rural Pennsylvania mean some residents find ways to avoid it by dumping or burning, which is illegal in Monroe County. During the pandemic, as more people are home and some, perhaps out of work, are looking to save money, there’s been an uptick in reports of illegal dumping.
— Jason Nark
COVID vaccine studies halted for now after potential side effect
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness is a side effect of the shot.
In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said its “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.”
AstraZeneca didn’t reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it “a potentially unexplained illness.” The health news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom.
An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the U.S. and other countries. Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa.
— Associated Press
Air travel is down amid the pandemic, but cargo flights are up in Philly
American Airlines is adding more flights from Philadelphia to Europe this month. But those planes won’t be taking passengers across the Atlantic — they will be ferrying cargo.
The air carrier flew three cargo-only flights a week from Philadelphia International Airport in August. That figure will be increased to 30 flights a week in September, to six European cities: Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Milan, Dublin, Rome, and Zurich.
As the pandemic continues to cut into passenger air travel, cargo activity is emerging as a bright spot. In July, PHL’s passenger traffic was down 72.8% compared with July 2019, while cargo tonnage at PHL went up 5.6%. Shipments of personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce have contributed to the boost.
— Catherine Dunn
Pa. restaurants may soon expand capacity, but Philly could still restrict
Some Philadelphia eateries welcomed customers into their dining rooms — though others stuck with only takeout — as city restaurants on Tuesday were permitted to open for inside dining for the first time in nearly six months.
As the city resumed indoor dining, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that restaurants statewide can increase indoor occupancy from 25% capacity to 50% on Sept. 21 if they complete the state’s online coronavirus safety certification. But the state added a new restriction: starting in two weeks, restaurants and bars must stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m.
Philadelphia officials were quick to caution that the city may not follow along with the state’s plans for expanding indoor dining. Farley said he would review the new state guidelines.
“As the city that was hit hardest by this epidemic, we have been more restrictive” than elsewhere in the state, Farley said, “and we will continue to be more restrictive if we feel it is necessary.”
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, Oona Goodin-Smith