Latest Latest coronavirus case counts for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
Here is are the latest total coronavirus figures for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware as of Monday morning, reported by each state’s respective health departments (though last week’s storm likely impacted the numbers):
- Pennsylvania: 115,505 cases, at least 7,314 deaths, 18.7% decrease in new cases last week (8/1 to 8/7) compared to the week before (7/25 to 7/31)
- New Jersey: 184,773 cases, at least 14,021 deaths, 41.3% decrease in new cases last week (8/1 to 8/7) compared to the week before (7/25 to 7/31)
- Delaware: 15,575 cases, at least 591 deaths, 18.7% decreases in new cases last week (8/1 to 8/7) compared to the week before (7/25 to 7/31)
— Rob Tornoe
Philly trash, recycling collection delayed again this week
Trash and recycling collection will be delayed again this week as Philadelphia continues to struggle removing garbage during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Streets Department announced that trash and recycling collection for the week, beginning today, will be collected a day behind the normal schedule. Residents should set their trash and recycling materials one day later than their normal day.
Due to the significant delays in recycling collection, the city said it is only collecting recyclable material on Monday that has been accumulating curbside from previous weeks.
Until the Streets Department gets collection schedules back on track, there are centers where you can dispose of your own trash. They’re called Philadelphia’s Sanitation Convenience Centers. Drop-offs are free, and public hours have been expanded to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Locations are:
- Port Richmond: 3901 Delaware Ave.
- West Philly: 5100 Grays Ave
- Strawberry Mansion: 2601 W. Glenwood Ave.
- Southwest Philly: 3033 S. 63rd St., near Passyunk Avenue
- Northwest Philly: 300 block Domino Lane, near Umbria Street
- Northeast Philly: State Road & Ashburner Street
— Rob Tornoe
Study: Coronavirus cases in children rose sharply the second half of July
More than 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, more than a quarter of the total number of children diagnosed nationwide since March, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
The report cited data from 49 states, New York City, Washington, Puerto Rico and Guam, most of which defined children as younger than 19 years old.
As of July 30, there were 338,982 cases reported in children since the pandemic began. Still, that was a relatively small fraction of the total number of coronavirus cases nationally — 8.8 percent. As of April 14, children made up just 2 percent of cases nationwide, according to the data.
The jump in pediatric cases comes as children are entering close quarters for the first time in months as some schools open their doors to students again. For months, teachers, parents and politicians have argued over whether the risks that the novel coronavirus pose to children outweigh the benefits of in-person learning.
— Washington Post
COVID-19 has shut hundreds of the Philly-area’s small businesses, Yelp says
In the Philadelphia region, at least 252 businesses have permanently closed between March 1 and July 10, according to Yelp, the business listing and review website. That tally is almost certainly an undercount, as it includes only businesses that reported their closures on Yelp.
More small businesses are expected to go under after weathering the first five months of the pandemic, experts said. Operating a small business is challenging enough in good times, but now they are navigating government restrictions, cautious consumers, and widespread remote work that has slashed downtown foot traffic, experts said.
The widespread loss of so many small businesses is not only a concern for individual owners but will also slow a broader recovery, said Joel Naroff, president of Naroff Economics, a consulting firm in Bucks County. “That will contribute to the problems of trying to get the economy growing at a fast pace because that will raise the unemployment rate.”
Jennifer Kinka saw her staff shrink from 21 employees to seven after she closed two of the three storefronts of the Nesting House, a retail business she launched in 2010 to offer cloth diapers, wooden toys and other sustainable child care items to new parents. Though the business has an online presence, most sales are made in-store and foot traffic was suddenly a fraction of what it was before the pandemic, she said. Kinka made the tough choice to shut down her South and West Philly locations in mid-May, leaving only a Mount Airy shop.
“I woke up sick to my stomach when I realized I was going to have to pull these out of the communities,” she said. “There were many, many people who relied on them, but our hands were tied.”
— Christian Hetrick and Sophie Burkholder
Monday morning roundup
- Over 5 million Americans have now tested positive for coronavirus, by far the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 162,938 Americans have died.
- New Jersey police cleared about 300 people from a “pop-up” party in Howell, N.J. in Monmouth County on Sunday, where people were charged upward of $40 to attend, according to NJ Advance Media.
- Three forthcoming St. Louis Cardinals games have been postponed amid an outbreak of coronavirus cases. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said several members of the club were admitted to the emergency room, but did not have to stay.
- Walt Disney World in Florida will cut back its hours in September following the return of smaller crowds as the state continues to experience a high coronavirus infection rate.