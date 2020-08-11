Latest Trump campaign adviser doubles-down on transphobic attack against Pa. health secretary
A Trump campaign adviser says she won’t apologize for a transphobic attack launched against Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, claiming she is “simply acknowledging scientific fact.”
Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to President Trump’s re-election campaign, intentionally misgendered Levine on Twitter Monday afternoon, writing, “This guy is making decisions about your health.”
Gov. Tom Wolf called the comments “hate speech” and “unacceptable.” The Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David denounced the comments in a statement, called Ellis a “bigot.”
“I won’t apologize,” Ellis wrote in a statement shared on Twitter Monday night, adding that “misgendering a person occurs when you do not accept biological fact.”
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Levine is one of just a small group of high-profile transgender public officials in the United States, and she is the first transgender person to lead a Pennsylvania state agency. Last month, she denounced a series of recent transphobic attacks against her, telling reporters she felt compelled to personally address the discrimination.
“While these individuals may think that they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment,” Levine said.
“I have no room in my heart for hatred,” Levine added. “And frankly, I do not have time for intolerance.”
— Rob Tornoe
New Jersey loosens coronavirus restrictions on computer labs at colleges and universities
Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday he was loosening restrictions on computer labs at private and public colleges and universities in New Jersey, allowing labs to reopen Tuesday morning as the fall semester nears.
Students and teachers are required to wear mask, remain six feet apart, and schools must develop cleaning protocols for the computer labs.
“As college and university students may begin returning to campus for the upcoming academic year, computer labs serve as a critical resource for students, faculty, and the public,” Murphy said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing and wearing face masks while using computer labs to protect yourself and those around you during this time.”
— Rob Tornoe
Pa. releases guidance for schools to reopen
Under pressure to give schools more guidance about how to safely reopen, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on Monday issued recommendations to school districts identifying different thresholds for instruction based on local rates of coronavirus transmission.
The guidance places Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban counties in a “moderate” range — meaning either a fully remote program or a “blended” learning model that includes six feet of social distancing during in-person instruction is recommended. Many districts in the region have already announced plans that fall into those categories.
One of Pennsylvania’s largest districts, Central Bucks, will begin the academic year virtually, school officials said Monday.
The district had planned to offer families the choice of a traditional in-person program, a hybrid approach that would bring students into classrooms part-time, and a fully virtual option. But school officials realized the district didn’t have enough teachers to staff the various options, according to Superintendent John Kopicki.
He said the district would operate virtually through Nov. 11 while continuing to evaluate staffing and possible solutions. Most families in the district, which enrolls 18,000 students, had previously selected either full in-person or hybrid learning for their students.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Maddie Hanna
Tuesday morning round-up
- Over 20 million people worldwide have now been infected by COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. It took six months to reach 10 million but just six more weeks for that number to double, according to the Washington Post. The United States leads all counties with over 5 million cases — roughly 25% of global cases, despite having just 4% of the world’s population.
- Despite international skepticism, Russia became the first country to clear a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use on Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated.
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said coronavirus infections will only begin to diminish when the majority of people start wearing masks. “Universal wearing of masks is one of five or six things that are very important in preventing the upsurge in infection and in turning around the infections that we are seeing surge,” Fauci said during an interview on ABC’s World News Tonight Monday.
- In Illinois, it is now a felony to assault employees and workers who enforce mask rules.