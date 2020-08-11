View all
8:00 AM - August 11, 2020
Latest Trump campaign adviser doubles-down on transphobic attack against Pa. health secretary

Health Secretary Rachel Levine speaks to reporters about COVID-19.
Commonwealth Media Services / Commonwealth Media Services: Natalie Kolb
A Trump campaign adviser says she won’t apologize for a transphobic attack launched against Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, claiming she is “simply acknowledging scientific fact.”

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to President Trump’s re-election campaign, intentionally misgendered Levine on Twitter Monday afternoon, writing, “This guy is making decisions about your health.”

Gov. Tom Wolf called the comments “hate speech” and “unacceptable.” The Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David denounced the comments in a statement, called Ellis a “bigot.”

“I won’t apologize,” Ellis wrote in a statement shared on Twitter Monday night, adding that “misgendering a person occurs when you do not accept biological fact.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Levine is one of just a small group of high-profile transgender public officials in the United States, and she is the first transgender person to lead a Pennsylvania state agency. Last month, she denounced a series of recent transphobic attacks against her, telling reporters she felt compelled to personally address the discrimination.

“While these individuals may think that they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment,” Levine said.

“I have no room in my heart for hatred,” Levine added. “And frankly, I do not have time for intolerance.”

» READ MORE: Pa. health secretary denounces transphobic attacks: ‘Our children are watching’

— Rob Tornoe

New Jersey loosens coronavirus restrictions on computer labs at colleges and universities

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday he was loosening restrictions on computer labs at private and public colleges and universities in New Jersey, allowing labs to reopen Tuesday morning as the fall semester nears.

Students and teachers are required to wear mask, remain six feet apart, and schools must develop cleaning protocols for the computer labs.

“As college and university students may begin returning to campus for the upcoming academic year, computer labs serve as a critical resource for students, faculty, and the public,” Murphy said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing and wearing face masks while using computer labs to protect yourself and those around you during this time.”

— Rob Tornoe

Pa. releases guidance for schools to reopen

Walt Carey, 70, of Upper Darby, Pa., School Bus Driver, walks towards his bus he drove at Lower Merion High School.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
Under pressure to give schools more guidance about how to safely reopen, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on Monday issued recommendations to school districts identifying different thresholds for instruction based on local rates of coronavirus transmission.

The guidance places Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban counties in a “moderate” range — meaning either a fully remote program or a “blended” learning model that includes six feet of social distancing during in-person instruction is recommended. Many districts in the region have already announced plans that fall into those categories.

More guidance is available on the state’s website.

One of Pennsylvania’s largest districts, Central Bucks, will begin the academic year virtually, school officials said Monday.

The district had planned to offer families the choice of a traditional in-person program, a hybrid approach that would bring students into classrooms part-time, and a fully virtual option. But school officials realized the district didn’t have enough teachers to staff the various options, according to Superintendent John Kopicki.

He said the district would operate virtually through Nov. 11 while continuing to evaluate staffing and possible solutions. Most families in the district, which enrolls 18,000 students, had previously selected either full in-person or hybrid learning for their students.

» READ MORE: N.J. releases metrics for lifting lockdown for nursing homes; Sesame Place worker punched by patron over mask requirement

— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Maddie Hanna

Tuesday morning round-up