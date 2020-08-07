Latest U.S. adds 1.8 million jobs in July in battle to recover from pandemic
The U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs during the month of July, sending the unemployment rate down for the third straight month — a drop that fell in line with economist predictions and pointed to the recovery that began before infections started ticking up.
The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent.
The job additions were sizable, but there are signs that the labor market recovery is cooling. In June, the economy added back 4.8 million jobs. In July, the number of coronavirus cases began surging and some employers either paused hiring or - in some cases - laid off workers for a second time.
The figures are drawn from a weeklong survey that takes place the week of the 12th each month — the middle of July. Because of the lag, economists urged caution about interpreting them, noting more troubling economic signs have emerged in recent weeks.
— Washington Post
South Jersey district’s preschool program shut down due to coronavirus cases
The Millville School District was forced to shut down its summer preschool program Wednesday after two employees tested positive for coronavirus, Superintendent Tony Trongone announced in a letter to parents and staffers.
“Despite our meticulous efforts to follow all social distancing guidelines and practices (as per Division of Children and Families (DCF)), it is evident that we are unable to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Trongone wrote. “Rather than continue to put employees, children and their respective families at risk, closing the program is the safest option we have to reduce the spread of the virus in our community.”
The all-day preschool program was scheduled to run through August 14, and the district attempted to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the Daily Journal. Only four classrooms were in use, each with no more than 10 children between the ages of three to five.
“[H]ere we are, a district that did our best, followed the protocols, and we couldn’t do it in a controlled environment, let alone when you go into a bigger, larger scale situation in September,” Trongone told the newspaper. “What are we going to do?”
— Rob Tornoe
White House, Democrats fail to reach agreement on coronavirus stimulus bill; next steps uncertain
White House officials and Democratic leaders ended a three-hour negotiation Thursday evening without a coronavirus relief deal or even a clear path forward, with both sides remaining far apart on critical issues.
“We’re still a considerable amount apart,” said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after emerging from the meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. President Trump called into the meeting several times, but they were unable to resolve key issues.
Pelosi called it a “consequential meeting” in which the differences between the two parties were on display.
“They didn’t take the virus seriously in the beginning, they’re not taking the consequences of the virus seriously at this time,” she said. “And that’s why it’s hard to come to terms.”
— Washington Post
Pa. faces shortage of coronavirus test supplies and delays in results
A shortage of testing materials has stymied Pennsylvania’s efforts to significantly increase coronavirus testing statewide, a critical tool in slowing the spread of the virus, at the same time that national labs are facing turnaround delays in delivering results, the governor and health secretary said Thursday.
Pennsylvania is averaging more than 22,000 coronavirus test results per day and testing at least 4% of the population each month, said Health Secretary Rachel Levine. But the Health Department’s short-term goal is to test 5% of Pennsylvanians or more per month.
“We need to do better,” Gov. Tom Wolf told reporters, characterizing the state’s testing as “below average.”
Testing, along with contact tracing — the state this week announced plans to hire 1,000 tracers — helps to track the spread of the virus and keep people who have been exposed from unknowingly spreading it. The state’s power to improve its capacity could be a key factor in keeping case numbers tamped down and avoiding another peak before a vaccine is ready.
Levine said Pennsylvania is attempting to secure necessary supplies to expand testing in hospitals. The state has also partnered with Walmart, which will offer tests in at least 13 locations throughout the state with appointments made through Quest Diagnostics. But the results from those tests are still subject to delays of up to two weeks due to increased demand from states suffering larger outbreaks.
“Fourteen days … that’s too long,” Levine said. “What we’ve been told by Health and Human Services is they’re working with Quest and LabCorp in their capacity to decrease that wait time.”
The Department of Health said Thursday 148,132 coronavirus tests were administered between July 30 and August 5, with 5,496 positive cases — a positive test rate of about 3.7%, lower than the 5% threshold officials have said is a warning sign that the virus could be surging
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal and Rob Tornoe
Friday morning round-up
- The U.S. reported 59,692 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and at least 1,250 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Overall, more than 4.8 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, and at least 160,104 have died.
- At least two students at a Georgia high school have been suspended after they shared photos of crowded hallways filled with maskless students on the first day of school.
- Florida quietly ended its mandatory quarantine on travelers from New Jersey and New York on Thursday. Florida is among the 35 35 states and U.S. jurisdictions on New Jersey’s travel advisory list.
- 66 NFL players opted out of the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just one Eagles player — wide receiver Marquise Goodwin — chose to sit out.
- Republican lawmakers are criticizing Wolf’s decision to recommend no high school sports in Pennsylvania until 2021.