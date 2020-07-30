Latest N.J. officials alarmed as coronavirus cases increase, while Philly’s total infections pass 30,000
Philadelphia surpassed 30,000 confirmed coronavirus infections since March and New Jersey’s average number of new daily cases hit its highest peak in a month Wednesday, while outbreaks traced to house parties led officials to again warn against indoor gatherings.
A “worrisome” pattern of community clusters has emerged in New Jersey, said Gov. Phil Murphy, many of them related to people getting together at parties or other events.
And Pennsylvania’s seven-day average for new daily cases was climbing closer to 1,000, continuing an increasing trend that has not dropped or even plateaued since late June. The state reported 834 new cases Wednesday. Philadelphia reported 132, and Delaware County, which has experienced the sharpest recent increase in cases of the suburban counties, reported 63.
The United States also reached another grim milestone: The death toll surpassed 150,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data. That represents just under a quarter of all deaths worldwide.
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele
With zero NBA players testing positive for COVID-19 in Florida bubble, seeding games begin today
The NBA’s 22-team bubble will tip off tonight when the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans open seeding play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at HP Field House in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The 76ers will open seeding play Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers at the VISA Athletic Center.
So far, the bubble has been a success.
None of the 344 players who were tested for COVID-19 on the Walt Disney World campus since test results were last announced on July 20 have had confirmed positive tests, the league and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday. There were also zero positive tests on July 20. That came after the league and players association announced July 13 that two of the initial 322 players who had arrived since July 7 tested positive while in quarantine.
Unable to clear quarantine, the two left the campus to isolate.
— Keith Pompey
Yoga studios and martial arts gyms reopen in New Jersey with mixed confidence
Gina Ward marked the five-year anniversary of her yoga studio with a celebration class in March and hugs and high-fives from her students.
Last month, she gave up her rented space in Cherry Hill to teach all her classes online.
“I knew I’d maybe be able to have five people plus one teacher in my space, and that’s expensive to open up for just a few people,” said Ward, 43, who was diagnosed with leukemia last spring and then confronted this spring with the task of managing her small business, Heart and Grit Power Yoga, as the coronavirus pandemic walloped the global economy. She now rents a small space in a friend’s home that doubles as a business so she can teach yoga on Zoom several times a week.
A few weeks after Ward ended her studio lease for health and financial reasons, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said indoor recreational activities including archery, dance, yoga, and theater programs could reopen at 25% capacity, excluding employees.
The directive, formally called Order 157 and released July 21, carried additional stipulations. Students in a martial arts class, for instance, were prohibited from sparring or practicing close-contact drills, and clients were ordered to wear masks if they were not at least six feet from others.
— Katie Park
Pennsylvania voters think Trump is bungling the coronavirus pandemic, new poll says
A predictable downturn in the mood of Pennsylvania voters amid the coronavirus pandemic and a slumping economy spells trouble for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, according to a new poll.
And former Vice President Joe Biden benefits: The Franklin & Marshall College poll released Thursday finds him leading Trump 50% to 41% among registered voters in the state.
Trump’s personal favorability and job-performance ratings haven’t shifted much since the last F&M poll in January: 42% have a strongly or somewhat favorable view of the president, while 56% have a somewhat or strongly unfavorable view. And 38% of voters think Trump is doing an excellent or good job overall, compared with 61% who say he is doing only a fair or poor job — the same split as in the January poll.
— Chris Brennan
Thursday morning round-up
- Starting this morning, face masks will be required on the floor of the House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the directive Wednesday after learning that a Republican congressman — and vocal critic of face coverings — tested positive for the coronavirus.
- A resurgence in coronavirus cases is making its way to Midwestern states, including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in an interview Wednesday.