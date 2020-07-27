Latest Recycling collection temporarily suspended as Philly focuses on trash
Recycling collection in Philadelphia will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday this week to allow crews to prioritize trash collection, according to the Streets Department.
The department said residents can resume putting out their trash on their normal collection day beginning Monday. Residents can also drop off their trash or recycling at six Sanitation Convenience Centers, which are open seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Trash collection has been delayed throughout the city due to a combination of coronavirus related illnesses, an increased in garbage due to people spending more time at home, and quarantine requirements, according to Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams.
— Rob Tornoe
Marlins delay departure from Philly after apparent coronavirus outbreak among players
The Miami Marlins on Sunday delayed their departure from Philadelphia by a day and now will fly home to Miami only hours before their home opener Monday amid concerns over a novel coronavirus outbreak among several members of their team.
The Marlins reportedly had three players receive word of positive tests Sunday morning, including pitcher Jose Urena, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday and placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons. Per Major League Baseball guidelines, the Marlins have not revealed the names of players who have tested positive. According to reports, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez were the others; catcher Jorge Alfaro previously had tested positive and was placed on the injured list Friday.
Rather than fly home Sunday following their win over the Phillies, the Marlins planned to stay overnight in Philadelphia and fly home Monday morning — although the players who tested positive would remain under quarantine in Philadelphia, according to Manager Don Mattingly. The Marlins host the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Marlins Park.
— Washington Post
For Shore visitors, the beach itself appears safe … so far.
Despite all the pictures of crowded beaches, officials believe spikes in Shore coronavirus cases are due to indoor parties and shared houses, not the beach.
More than two dozen Long Beach Island lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party, and they’re now off the job and isolated at home.
Harvey Cedars borough posted on its website that 17 of its lifeguards contracted the virus after attending a party in Surf City. And a dozen more lifeguards who patrol Surf City beaches also tested positive, the LBI health department director told WHYY on Friday.
Since late June, Cape May County has reported 261 “nonresident” cases, 90 of which are active. Avalon has recorded 76 nonresident cases, and Sea Isle 76.
“A lot of those cases are younger kids who haven’t done social distancing,” said Cape May County spokesperson Denis Brown. “It’s just basically kids if they have a house together, or are having a party, or whatever it is that they’re doing, they’re not doing proper social distancing.”
As for the beach itself, Brown said: “I don’t think that has been a major source of issues. These outdoor activities are safer. Some beaches in New Jersey have some capacity issues. Generally, we have fairly wide beaches. There’s certainly places to go and not be on top of one another.”
Tim Donohue, the Middle Township mayor, notes that even with the county’s ballooning summer population, cases have not similarly increased. The county has about 900 total cases. Last week, the local hospital reported just two COVID-19 patients, none in ICU.
The beach may give visitors the bit of normalcy they crave, but, says Sea Isle Mayor Desiderio, “most people that I’ve spoken to are just hoping to get to 2021.”
— Amy Rosenberg and Anna Orso
Weekend coronavirus round-up
- The Republican coronavirus stimulus bill is expected to include another round of $1,200 checks for most individuals and extend a moratorium on evictions, but would reduce unemployment benefits from $600 a week. Democrats voted to extend the $600 unemployment benefit back in May.
- The world’s biggest coronavirus vaccine study began on Monday, a U.S. trial that will include 30,000 people to see if shots really work.
- Hong Kong residents will no longer be allowed to assemble in groups larger than two and dining at restaurants will be banned for one week effective Wednesday, after reporting a record high 145 new coronavirus cases.
- A Delaware man was hospitalized after being incorrectly told he tested negative for coronavirus. The state’s health department said in a statement that 12 people out of 2,791 tested at Walgreens and processed through the Delaware Public Health Lab last week were given incorrect results, and all have been contacted.
- Florida reported 9,300 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, and has now overtaken New York in terms of total cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. But New York has recorded more than 32,000 deaths, far more than Florida, which has reported over 5,800 deaths.