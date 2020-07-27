The Marlins reportedly had three players receive word of positive tests Sunday morning, including pitcher Jose Urena, who was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday and placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons. Per Major League Baseball guidelines, the Marlins have not revealed the names of players who have tested positive. According to reports, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez were the others; catcher Jorge Alfaro previously had tested positive and was placed on the injured list Friday.