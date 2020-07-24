Latest After an outcry, Philly’s schools reopening plan is put on hold
In no uncertain terms Thursday night, more than 100 members of the public blasted the Philadelphia School District’s reopening plan developed by Superintendent William R. Hite Jr., saying it would neither keep children and staff safe nor offer a robust educational experience.
“We should not have to teach students to death,” Robin Cooper, president of the district’s principals union, told the school board in a dramatic virtual meeting held on Zoom. Cooper led dozens of school leaders in an unprecedented move, publicly coming out against a central-administration position.
“Our members are terrified. And so am I,” said Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, who said buildings have “perilous issues” around ventilation and who took the district to task for “absurd” provisions for masks and shields for staff.
The eight-plus hour meeting, which began at 4 p.m. and stretched into early Friday morning, was supposed to have resulted in the board voting Hite’s plan up or down. But after hours of hearing from more than 100 people who spoke again Hite’s plan, the superintendent asked for another week to retool. Once those changes are announced, the board will reconvene July 30 to consider a revised health and safety plan to be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
— Kristen Graham
It’s Opening Day for the Phillies
If they told you two weeks before the start of the original spring training in February that the Phillies would win the World Series, but the season would not start until the end of July and fans would be forbidden from watching live games, would you have signed up?
Perhaps you would have, but only after advising the messenger to seek psychiatric help.
COVID-19, which was just beginning to spread throughout the country when Bryce Harper and company reported to Clearwater, Fla., more than five months ago, delayed the start of the 2020 baseball season by four months and has reduced the schedule to just 60 games with the help of some bickering between the owners and players.
But opening day has finally arrived. For the Phillies, it starts Friday night against the Miami Marlins at a mostly vacant Citizens Bank Park. Just based on what we saw in summer camp, it is clear that this baseball season is going to take some getting used to.
— Bob Brookover
Airlines warn of over 2,100 potential layoffs and furloughs at Philadelphia International Airport this fall
American Airlines, Philadelphia’s dominant air carrier, has notified state officials that it expects to furlough 1,937 employees at Philadelphia International Airport between Oct. 1 and mid-November, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh heavily on air travel.
American plans to permanently eliminate an additional 31 Philly-based positions in the fall, according to a July 15 WARN Act filing with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in some circumstances to give advance notice of furloughs and layoffs.
PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary, also told the state that it anticipates reducing its Philadelphia workforce by 124 jobs, made up of 73 pilots and 51 flight attendants. PSA said it hopes those job losses are only temporary.
— Catherine Dunn
Pa. says school reopenings could hinge on crowd limits at bars and eateries; Philly ‘unlikely’ to allow indoor dining Aug. 1 amid coronavirus upticks
Saying that what happens in barrooms this summer could have consequences for classrooms in September, Pennsylvania Health Commissioner Rachel Levine defended the state’s decision to impose restrictions on eateries and taverns to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
And in Philadelphia, with coronavirus case numbers increasing, city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said he isn’t sure when restaurants again will be able to serve inside.
City officials announced in June that Aug. 1 would be earliest it would allow people to dine inside restaurants, even though Pennsylvania’s guidelines for the “green phase” of reopening would have allowed it to begin sooner. But city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Thursday that it’s likely the date would be pushed back even further.
Farley said the seven-day average for confirmed daily cases was 139, compared with 110 in the previous week.
For counties outside Philadelphia, the state last week imposed tougher restrictions on bars and eating establishments, and limited indoor gatherings to 25 people. Responding on Thursday to criticism, Levine suggested that the fate of the school year was at stake.
“Our goal right now is that school will reopen in person,” she said. “It’s critical to drive down the case counts now in terms of the rise of new cases.” If daily case counts don’t decline, she said, school reopenings could be “in jeopardy.”
— Anthony R. Wood, Laura McCrystal, Erin McCarthy