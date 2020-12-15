Some Pa. hospitals flooded with new COVID-19 patients as cases surge

Moderna’s vaccine will be reviewed Thursday by the same panel of independent experts at an all-day public meeting. The data they will consider echoes the evidence that led to a 17 to 4 vote to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was 95 percent effective. In addition, the two-shot Moderna regimen was particularly effective against severe disease. There were 30 cases of severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the trial, none of them in the group that got the vaccine.