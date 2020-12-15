Some Pa. hospitals flooded with new COVID-19 patients as cases surge

Latest You were exposed to COVID-19. Does everyone in your house have to quarantine?
There are countless scenarios where one person might be directly exposed to the coronavirus while everyone else in the household was not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t explicitly address this topic, which leaves many wondering what to do.
As defined by the CDC, quarantine “is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.” If you were in close contact with someone who tests positive, you’re advised to stay home for 14 days, whether COVID-19 symptoms appear or not.
Experts don’t discourage the rest of the household from quarantining, too. But it’s not expected.
In many situations, it’s not feasible for everyone to quarantine. Some household members may need to go to work or school, or pick up groceries or prescriptions. And that’s okay, as long as the person who was exposed can quarantine by themselves in a separate part of the house.
However, if this person ends up testing positive or develops COVID-19 symptoms, the advice changes.
In this case, this person may have exposed the rest of the household before they knew they needed to self-quarantine. As a result, everyone in the house is now advised to quarantine. The two-week window starts from the date of the last contact with the person who exposed you.
— Grace Dickinson
A humidifier could help ward off COVID-19
The nose is a fantastic filter for viruses and other foreign particles. But it does not work as well when the air is dry — a drawback that infectious-disease experts say could explain some of the recent surge in COVID-19.
We’re told to wear masks, to keep our distance from others, and when indoors, to opt for spaces that are well ventilated. Now, with the onset of dry, wintry weather and heaters running full blast, add another strategy to reduce the risk of transmission: humidification.
One option is to use a humidifier, but be careful not to overdo it, said Robert T. Sataloff, chair of the department of otolaryngology at the Drexel University College of Medicine. Too much humidity, along with a failure to keep the units clean, can lead to a different health problem: the growth of mold.
“It’s not as easy as going out and buying a humidifier, turning it on and forgetting about it,” he said.
Other ways to keep the nasal passages moist include drinking plenty of water, or boiling a pot of water on the stove several times a day and inhaling the steam for a few minutes, he said. (But don’t get too close.)
— Tom Avril
Philadelphia, Delaware to hold coronavirus briefings Tuesday
Officials in Philadelphia and Delaware will offer coronavirus updates on Tuesday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Philadelphia, 1 p.m.: Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, live-streamed via the Department of Public Health’s Twitter (@PHLPublicHealth) and Facebook accounts, and broadcast on PHLGovTV (Comcast channels 64 and 1164, and Verizon channels 40 and 41).
- Delaware, 1:45 p.m.: Gov. John Carney and public health officials, available on the state’s website via livestream.
- Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.: Gov. Tom Wolf on preparations for vaccine distribution, live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook account and available on the state’s website via livestream.
— Rob Tornoe
Delaware administers its first COVID-19 vaccine dose
Elisabeth Cote, a progressive care unit nurse at Bayhealth in Dover, became first Delawarean to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.
Bayhealth received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, one day ahead of schedule. The rest of the state’s 8,775 doses are expected to arrive sometime Tuesday, according to the state’s Division of Public Health.
“The vaccine will provide our front-line health care workers with the protection they need while caring for Delawareans who have contracted the virus,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “The vaccine’s arrival does not mean we are in the clear. In fact, now more than ever, we need to step up our efforts to keep each other safe.”
— Rob Tornoe
‘It’s a great way to celebrate my birthday’: First N.J. health care worker receives coronavirus vaccine
The first person to receive a Pfizer vaccination to protect against the coronavirus was Maritza Beniquez, a nurse in the Emergency Department at University Hospital in Newark who got the injection shortly after 8 a.m.
Beniquez, 56, told the staff, reporters and state officials including Gov. Phil Murphy who assembled at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark to mark the occasion, that it was her birthday.
“That light at the end of the tunnel, this is it,” said Beniquez, a mother of three who has two grandchildren. “Thank you, God. It’s a great way to celebrate my birthday.”
After she pulled up her sleeve and had the shot injected, the room applauded and wished her a happy birthday. “See you in 21 days,” someone told her. The vaccination requires a second shot in order to be effective.
Beniquez said she witnessed “sadness, despair and devastation” over the last year while caring for COVID-19 patients.
“When COVID came, it was the worst of our days. It was our worst nightmare,” she said during a news conference following her inoculation. “It was just wave after wave of critically ill patients with no end in sight. It was like watching a tornado or a hurricane cause that sort of devastation in the field.”
“I’ll never forget what this facility had to survive,” she added. “What this city had to survive.”
Murphy thanked Beniquez and other healthcare workers and warned they would continue to face challenges in the weeks to come.
“This is a day worth celebrating,” he said. “But no one should be mistaken, we are still in for several hard months, and we’re going to be facing stiff headwinds from the second wave.
“Maritza and her colleagues still have new patients coming in every day that they care for and protect,” he added. “but thankfully they can now begin to do so with a higher level of confidence of their own protection.”
— Allison Steele
FDA review clears path for second coronavirus vaccine
By the end of the week, the United States could have two coronavirus vaccines.
A vaccine candidate developed by biotechnology company Moderna appears poised for regulatory clearance after a detailed data review by Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed the two-shot regimen was 94 percent effective in a clinical trial and carried no serious safety concerns.
The 54-page document positions the Moderna vaccine to follow the same historic track as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Moderna’s vaccine will be reviewed Thursday by the same panel of independent experts at an all-day public meeting. The data they will consider echoes the evidence that led to a 17 to 4 vote to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was 95 percent effective. In addition, the two-shot Moderna regimen was particularly effective against severe disease. There were 30 cases of severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the trial, none of them in the group that got the vaccine.
— Washington Post
Fauci said Biden should be vaccinated ‘as soon as we possibly can’
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, thinks President-elect Joe Biden should receive the coronavirus vaccine “as soon as we possibly can.”
Speaking on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Fauci said he would like to see Biden “fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January” and would recommend President Donald Trump receive the vaccine despite having been hospitalized with the virus in October.
“Even though the president himself was infected and he likely has antibodies that would be protective, we’re not sure how long that protection last,” Fauci said.
Fauci also would encourage Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now,” Fauci said.
— Rob Tornoe
Some Pa. hospitals flooded with new COVID-19 patients as cases surge
More than 6,000 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as a surge in new cases is beginning to pressure local health systems across the commonwealth.
The Department of Health reported 6,020 COVID-19 hospitalizations on its dashboard as of Tuesday morning, a 120% jump from this time last month, when 2,737 patients were hospitalized. A total of 1,249 COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care, and 697 patients were on ventilators.
Pennsylvania had the fourth-most hospitalizations per capita in the country Monday, behind Nevada, Arizona, and South Dakota, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And local health care systems are beginning to feel the pressure.
Hospitals in the Keystone Healthcare Coalition — which includes Lancaster, York, and 14 other central Pennsylvania counties, have seen more than a 50% increase in the number of COVID-19 admissions over the last 48 hours, according to the Department of Health. And more than a third of hospitals in the Healthcare Coalition of Southwestern Pennsylvania, which includes Pittsburgh and 13 western counties, anticipate staffing shortages due to the pandemic within the next week.
With cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise to record levels, it is essential that residents stay home whenever possible and follow the temporary restrictions announced last week, she said.
“We need all Pennsylvanians to look at these mitigation measures as an opportunity to buy us time,” Levine said Monday. “We need to get through what could be a very challenging winter before the vaccines are widely available.”
— Rob Tornoe
Dozens of Pa. restaurants and gyms remain open in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions
Two days after a new slate of business closure orders went into effect, dozens of Pennsylvania restaurants and gyms remain open to indoor service, either openly or covertly defying the governor’s measures aimed at containing the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Diners, fitness studios, and bars from Pittsburgh to Bucks County have told employees and customers they are ignoring Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration’s most recent order, which took effect Saturday and banned indoor operations among restaurants, gyms, casinos, and theaters through Jan. 4.
While there’s no official count of businesses flouting the rules, dozens of restaurants and gyms have posted on social media that they’re pen indoors, some because they oppose the governor’s mitigation efforts that control business operations, others because they say they refuse to lay off employees amid the holiday season.
The businesses include a handful of gyms in Bucks County, including the large Newtown Athletic Club, as well as a smattering of restaurants in the area.
A spokesperson for Wolf said “a vast majority” of businesses are following the latest orders. She said the administration is prepared to “take more strict enforcement actions on chronic violators because it is imperative that we save lives and protect the public by ensuring all necessary mitigation efforts are being followed.”
— Anna Orso
Tuesday morning roundup: Utah mink first wild animal found with coronavirus
- A Utah mink is the first known case of a wild animal being infected with the coronavirus, according to the Department of Agriculture. Last month, Denmark culled thousands of mink after 11 people were sickened by a mutated version of the coronavirus that had been observed among the animals.
- Republicans in Pennsylvania have shifted their COVID-19 messaging as cases and hospitalizations surge across the commonwealth. But the lawmakers largely have not changed their position on how we should approach the crisis — emphasizing personal responsibility, not state mandates.
- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he doesn’t expect players or team personnel to receive the coronavirus vaccine prior to the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. “That’s obviously being done at higher levels and given priority to obviously health care workers, first responders and those that are in the riskiest state,” Goodell said Monday, according to ESPN. “We don’t fall into those categories, so we don’t anticipate that and we’re not planning for that.”
- A bipartisan group of lawmakers released two coronavirus aid bills — priced at $748 billion and $160 billion, respectively — in the latest attempt to get a divided Congress to agree on an economic stimulus package, according to the Washington Post.