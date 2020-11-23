Latest Philadelphians brace for a long coronavirus winter
Ever since the coronavirus shut down her Germantown boutique in March, Shani Newton had been looking forward to the holiday season. It wasn’t just a chance to recoup lost business — she dreamed about a Christmas service celebrated at Zion Baptist, the church she’s attended since she was a little girl.
But as coronavirus cases soar and hospitals fill across the region, Newton foresees a different, more solitary and dangerous December. Like many Philadelphians, she is bracing for the months ahead.
“I pray all the time,” Newton said. “I just ask God to protect the city, the people you love, heal people from the disease, and wake people up to the seriousness of it.”
As people missed weddings, Fourth of July parties, and Labor Day cookouts, they held on to a small hope that things would get better soon. But to many, what lies ahead seems surely worse than the spring peaks.
The shutdowns have dragged on longer than Newton expected. She doesn’t allow more than five people in her store, Dolly’s Boutique & Consignment. She isn’t sure how busy she will be this season. And there’s no way she will go to church after watching her friends and fellow congregants fall ill to COVID-19.
— Ellie Silverman and Bethany Ao
New Jersey to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday amid a ‘vortex’ of bad facts
Gov. Phil Murphy and health officials in New Jersey will offer a coronavirus update on Monday as new cases and hospitalizations continue to climb ahead of Thanksgiving.
“We’ve got a vortex here of a lot of bad facts — we’ve got cold weather, people letting their hair down with fatigue, and holiday after holiday,” Murphy said during an interview on Good Morning America Monday morning. “We’re pleading with people. Keep Thanksgiving really small, immediate family, don’t travel, and don’t let your guard down just because you’re home.”
New restrictions on outdoor gatherings went into effect Monday morning, which limit gatherings to 150 people, down from 500. Weddings, funerals, religious services, and political activities are exempt from the new rules.
— Rob Tornoe
Hospitals continue to fill in Pa. and N.J. as coronavirus case counts worsens
Pennsylvania reported 7,075 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, just the second time during the pandemic the Commonwealth has surpassed 7,000 cases in a daily update. Pennsylvania is now averaging over 6,300 new cases a day and growing, and the Department of Health reported a test positivity rate of 11.1% last week — up from 9.6% the week before and 6.8% two weeks ago.
Hospitalization also continue to climb. 3,379 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard, up from 2,314 last week and 1,087 this time last month. Overall, at least 9,842 Pennsylvanians have died of COVID-19, with 41 new deaths reported on Sunday.
New Jersey is averaging over 3,800 new cases a day, but the growth of new cases declined slightly last week. 2,568 were hospitalized in the Garden State as of Sunday, up from 886 this time last month but still significantly lower than the 8,200 residents who were hospitalized in the middle of April during the pandemic’s first peak. At least 14,949 New Jersey residents have died after contracting COVID-19, with 15 new deaths reported on Sunday.
Here’s where things stand in terms of COVID-19 cases through Sunday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 6,357 new cases a day, a 30% increase over last week’s average (4,892 a day) and 268% higher than last month’s average (1,725 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 3,849 new cases a day, a 9% increase over last week’s average (3,542 a day) and 218% higher than last month’s average (1,208 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 429 new cases a day, a 36% increase over last week’s average (314 a day) and 246% higher than last month’s average (124 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
More Americans now hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any point during the pandemic
More than 12 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S. is now averaging about 170,000 new cases a day and climbing, as the virus is spreading more rapidly across the country than it has at any time since the pandemic started. The nation added nearly 1.2 million COVID-19 cases last week alone.
In all, 83,870 Americans were in hospitals being treated for COVID-19 through Sunday, far more than at any point during the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project. States in the Midwest — including North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska — had more than twice as many people hospitalized per capita than states in the Northeast and the West.
Deaths are also on the rise across the country, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,400 as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.
Worldwide, more than 58 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.38 million deaths. The United States has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported coronavirus cases.
— Rob Tornoe
Why fewer people are dying of COVID-19, even as cases surge
Since the start of the pandemic, younger people have been far more likely to survive infection, and for many weeks, they have accounted for the bulk of new cases, a Inquirer analysis finds.
Other factors, such as improvements in medical care and COVID-19 treatments, are thought to have helped limit the recent death toll, but the demographic shift is clear — with 18-to-29-year-olds lately accounting for the largest share of new cases across all age groups.
For the Inquirer analysis, health officials in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Gloucester Counties provided detailed, week-by-week data for each age group, showing that the share of new cases among people under age 30 has more than doubled since the spring. A similar pattern held true for Pennsylvania as a whole, according to data from the state Department of Health.
In Philadelphia from Oct. 1 through Nov. 12, people age 29 and younger accounted for more than a third of confirmed new cases — 4,858 out of 13,336. Yet from April 5 to May 5, they represented just 16% of total city cases.
People aged 70 and up, on the other hand, accounted for 19% of the city’s cases during those first weeks in the spring, and just 6% of cases in recent weeks. That trend was accompanied by a steep drop in city COVID-19 deaths among all ages, from 1,131 to 41.
COVID-19 deaths in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Gloucester Counties remain below where they were in the spring. But Val Arkoosh, a physician who chairs the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, warned that if younger people transmit the virus to their elders, the deadly trend of spring could recur.
“If case numbers continue to rise, we will continue to see an increase in hospitalizations, and eventually an increase in deaths,” Arkoosh said at a briefing Wednesday.
— Tom Avril and John Duchneskie
Monday morning roundup: Airline travel hits 8-month high ahead of Thanksgiving
- Despite repeated warnings from health officials and local leaders about traveling for Thanksgiving, more than three million people took flights over the last three days, an eight-month high, according to checkpoint data provided by the Transportation Security Administration.
- New restrictions that limit outdoor gatherings to 150 people take effect today in New Jersey. Weddings, funerals, religious services, and political activities are exempt from the new rules.
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said herd immunity to COVID-19 is possible “reasonably quickly” if enough Americans get a coronavirus vaccine.
- Los Angeles County banned all in-person dining at restaurants — both indoors and outdoors — due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.