New Jersey is averaging over 3,800 new cases a day, but the growth of new cases declined slightly last week. 2,568 were hospitalized in the Garden State as of Sunday, up from 886 this time last month but still significantly lower than the 8,200 residents who were hospitalized in the middle of April during the pandemic’s first peak. At least 14,949 New Jersey residents have died after contracting COVID-19, with 15 new deaths reported on Sunday.