Latest Jobless claims fall, but new COVID-19 infections a threat
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is forcing many employers to cut jobs.
Applications for unemployment aid fell 40,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. They fell in 30 states, including big drops in California, Florida and Texas. Claims rose in Arizona, Illinois, and Michican.
Rising confirmed virus cases in nearly every state, along with a cutoff in federal aid, are threatening to weaken the economy in the coming months. As temperatures fall, restaurants and bars will likely serve fewer customers outdoors. And many consumers may increasingly stay home to avoid infection. Those trends could force employers to slash more jobs during the winter.
— Associated Press
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Pa. and N.J. with no end in sight
Pennsylvania’s fall coronavirus surge has surpassed the state’s April peak in new cases, with more than 40,000 people infected in October alone. The commonwealth is now averaging more than 2,000 new cases a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and is now one of 13 states to see over 200,000 COVID-19 infections.
“We’re seeing evidence that exponential spread is moving in,” David Rubin, the physician who leads a pandemic modeling project at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Inquirer Wednesday.
Cases also continue to surge in New Jersey, where COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday for the first time since early July (though they remain far below the first peak of the pandemic, when the state reported more than 7,700 hospitalizations).
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 2,054 new cases a day, a 61% increase over last week’s average (1,482 a day) and about 124% higher than last month’s average (918 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,402 new cases a day, a 36% increase over last week’s average (1,029 a day) and 129% higher than last month’s average (612 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 132 new cases a day, basically flat compared to last week’s average (130 a day) and about 18% higher than last month’s average (112 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Despite spike in cases, COVID-19 deaths remain low in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Though Pennsylvania has surpassed the April peak in daily case numbers, its death rate remains much lower than it was in the spring. Over the last two weeks, the state’s death rate has been at 2.4, well under the national rate of 3.3 deaths per 100,000 people, and ranks 35th among states and the District of Columbia. On Wednesday, North Dakota had the highest rate at 15.6 deaths per 100,000, according to data from the New York Times.
The lower death rate has partially been attributed by public health officials to the increased proportion of cases in young adults. Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine also said this week that medical care has improved as doctors and scientists have learned more about the virus.
New Jersey has also managed to keep COVID-19 deaths low, even has new cases and hospitalizations have surged over the past month.
Hospitalizations in Pennsylvania have remained much lower than in the spring. That can partly be attributed to increased testing — a larger proportion of cases are asymptomatic or mild compared with the start of the pandemic, when it was more likely that only sicker people would get tests, Philadelphia health officials said Tuesday.
Still, the hospitalization rate and death rate lag behind case increases by a couple of weeks.
In Pennsylvania, 1,187 people were hospitalized on Wednesday. So far, hospitals in most Pennsylvania counties have ample capacity, state monitoring shows.
— Justine McDaniel, Marie McCullough and Rob Tornoe
Officials order new restrictions in five states amid autumn’s coronavirus surge
State and local officials in New Jersey, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts and Texas are imposing new restrictions on schools, businesses and social gatherings, responding to the fall surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations that threatens much of the country with a health emergency resembling what struck the Northeast in the spring.
Although this has been a highly politicized pandemic, some of the new restrictions are arising with no regard for local political inclinations: Liberal-leaning El Paso is under a nightly curfew, while conservative-leaning Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Tuesday passed a mask mandate.
In Massachusetts, a spike in cases prompted Boston Public Schools to suspend in-person learning last week, and it has forced more than a dozen smaller cities and towns labeled “high-risk” to close businesses, including theaters and roller rinks, and reduce capacity at gyms, libraries and museums.
In Newark, N.J., the city has imposed a nightly 8 p.m. curfew on most businesses due to rising COVID-19 infections. The new rules will remain in place until at least Nov. 10.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, said at a weekly briefing Wednesday that she would announce new restrictions Friday.
“We’re in a bad place,” Raimondo said. “It’s more than a wake-up call, really, for every single one of us to ask ourselves, ‘What am I going to do differently?’”
— Rob Tornoe and the Washington Post
Thursday morning roundup: U.S. now averaging over 74,000 new cases a day
- The United States is now averaging more than 74,000 new cases a day and climbing, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday, the country reported 78,981 new COVID-19 cases and 994 deaths. The country’s seven-day average of reported cases has increased for 26 straight days, and more than half of U.S. states — 27 — reported 1,000 or more new cases on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.
- The NFL is considering limiting seating at this season’s Super Bowl to around 20% of the capacity of Raymond James Stadium in Miami, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
- Taiwan celebrated its 200th day with no locally transmitted coronavirus infections, a milestone no other nation has reached, according to the Washington Post. Experts credit the county’s swift response, widespread mask use, and close contact tracing, which allowed the country to avoid strict lockdowns.
- A Long Island country club was fined $17,000 for hosting a wedding where 30 guests contracted COVID-19, according to CNN.