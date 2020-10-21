Latest Pa. lawmakers fail to override Wolf on COVID-19 restrictions
The state House narrowly failed Tuesday to override last week’s veto by Pennsylvania’s governor of a bill that would have let restaurants reopen at full capacity in some circumstances.
The override required two-thirds approval to be sent to the Senate, but it failed on a vote of 133-69.
It would have allowed taverns and restaurants to operate at half of capacity, or more if they met state and federal social distancing standards or erected appropriate barriers.
The Republican-majority Legislature has repeatedly attempted to modify or reverse some of the efforts led by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to control or cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, but so far none of their veto override attempts has succeeded.
In a veto message issued last week, Wolf called the bill “another meaningless attempt to change a necessary tool for fighting the pandemic.”
— Associated Press
Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey now averaging over 1,000 new cases a day as infections surge
Pennsylvania is averaging the most new coronavirus cases a day since the middle of April as a resurgence of the virus across the commonwealth shows no signs of slowing.
New Jersey is averaging over 1,000 new cases a day for the first time since the end of May. But unlike Pennsylvania, New Jersey remains well below pandemic highs set in April, when the state was averaging upward of 3,600 new cases a day.
So far, Delaware has managed to keep the number of new daily cases flat in October after experiencing an uptick at the end of September.
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,461 new cases a day, a nearly 9% increase over last week’s average (1,342 a day) and about 75% higher than last month’s average (834 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,016 new cases a day, a nearly 24% increase over last week’s average (821a day) and about 123% higher than last month’s average (454 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 130 new cases a day, a slight decrease compared to last week’s average (133 a day) and 46% higher than last month’s average (89 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
How do you manage screen time in the COVID era?
With COVID-19 forcing schools to conduct most or all of their learning via computer, the amount of time children spend on screens has risen dramatically, with mixed results. Some children are coping fine, but others are dealing with fatigue, headaches and strain in a way they didn’t when classes were face-to-face.
Some schools, like FACTS, de-emphasized screen time from the beginning of the term.
But other districts have adjusted their plans to lessen students' screen time. Philadelphia and Cherry Hill School Districts in recent weeks adjusted the amount of time students spend in front of computers.
Cherry Hill elementary students used to have instruction from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with 50 minutes for lunch and breaks built in. After concerns were raised, the district shifted gears, and elementary students now have instruction from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Philadelphia dropped kindergartners' school day to two hours, adding time for a screen break and 20 minutes of movement.
“Even with the breaks that are already in — the amount of time in front of a screen is just too much,” said Superintendent William Hite Jr.
— Kristen A. Graham
Wednesday morning roundup
- The United States reported 58,387 new cases on Tuesday and 445 additional deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota have all reported spikes in new cases and hospitalizations, and 10 states recorded record high hospitalization numbers, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
- The White House coronavirus task force says 31 states are currently in the “red zone,” which means they reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people during the previous week, according to an unpublished report obtained by the Center for Public Integrity. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are all listed in the “yellow zone,” meaning they reported 10 to 50 new cases per 100,000 people during the previous week.
- Newark Public Schools, New Jersey’s largest school district, will remain remote until at least early 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns, the district announced in a statement on its website.
- How did New Zealand do such an effective job tamping down the virus? A recent article in the Lancet points to the county’s “unprecedented” fast and intense response, including enacting the strictest lockdown in the world and closing its borders before even reporting its first case.