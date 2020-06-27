Latest Rallies, demonstrations planned across Philadelphia Saturday
Rallies and demonstrations denouncing racial injustice continue across Philadelphia this weekend.
An “Art Thieves from Black Lives: An Artistic Rally” is slated until 3 p.m. in West Philadelphia, while “Another Week, Another Saturday in Historic Germantown: Shout-Out for Racial Justice” kicks off in Germantown at noon.
Events including “Bring Your Horn: Another Clarion Call For Justice,” “Black Queer Lives Matter – A Rally & Celebration,” and “Care Not Cops Rally” are scheduled in the Center City area later Saturday afternoon.
“We’re sick and tired of being sick and tired, and we, nurses, doctors, teachers, mental health professionals, unhoused folks, and many more, are marching for immediate abolition of the police and prisons, and the redirection of their resources, infrastructure and funding to us, so that we can take care of each other,” reads the “Cares Not Cops Rally” event description. “And if the city won’t give it to us, we’ll take it for ourselves!”
— Patricia Madej
National policing reform stalls in Congress despite public support during national trauma
WASHINGTON — For a moment, Congress had a chance to act on a policing overhaul, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Those efforts have stalled now and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.
It’s latest example of how partisanship and polarization on Capitol Hill have hamstrung Congress’ ability to meet the moment and respond meaningfully to public opinion.
Major changes in policing policy appear likely to join gun control and immigration as social issues where even with Americans’ overwhelming support, their elected representatives are unable or unwilling to go along, especially when President Donald Trump is indifferent or opposed.
— Associated Press
COVID-19 hasn’t surged in cities with big protests, but has in states that reopened early
The United States may be seeing the most compelling evidence yet that the best way to stop the coronavirus is also the most disruptive and difficult: Stay home and avoid other people.
At first glance, the evidence seems conflicting.
States in the South and West that reopened their economies early and with few precautions are now grappling with huge surges in daily case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Yet Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and other cities across the country have not seen the sharp, sustained spikes that were expected after hundreds of thousands of people gathered for protests against police brutality. Daily demonstrations, some capped by riots, began about a week after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25. The maximum incubation period for COVID-19 — the time between getting infected and showing symptoms — is believed to be two weeks, so any fallout should be clear by now.
— Marie McCullough
Petition calls for PAFA to fire its CEO and make sweeping changes to ‘dismantle its structural racism’
More than 850 alumni and students of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, along with members of the greater arts community, have signed a petition calling for restructuring the leadership of the nation’s oldest museum and school of fine arts, starting with “the immediate termination” of CEO and president David Brigham.
The petition went up Thursday on the website changeatpafa.com. It denounces a June 12 memo to faculty and staff from Lisa R. Biagas, vice president of human resources, “reminding” them not to state their PAFA affiliation in petitions and protests supporting Black Lives Matter, as first reported by Billy Penn on June 19.
“As we all continue to participate in our democracy,” Biagas’ memo read, “I want to remind you that we do so as private, individual citizens, and that we do not represent ourselves by our PAFA affiliation or titles in these forums.”
— Ellen Gray
Temple says it will no longer give money to the Philadelphia Police Foundation
Temple University became the second area university this past week to withdraw funding from the Philadelphia Police Foundation amid concerns from students, faculty, and protesters about police brutality.
“In the past, Temple has provided a small amount of support to the Philadelphia Police Foundation through charitable donations,” president Richard M. Englert said in a two-paragraph statement. “Upon review and community input, we have decided that the university will no longer provide this support.”
Instead, Temple will spend the money on social justice programs at the school, he said. Temple declined to say how much money it gave annually to the foundation.
— Sue Snyder