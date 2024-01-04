Mask requirements are back in place at Main Line Health. What does it say about COVID in the region?

Main Line Health is requiring patients, staff, and visitors at all of its hospitals and outpatient facilities to wear masks for at least two weeks, as COVID cases rise and the health system treat more patients with respiratory viruses.

Main Line leaders made the decision with its infectious disease experts, who have been monitoring respiratory viruses in the area as the current “sick season” continues and more illnesses circulate from holiday travel.

In the last week, respiratory illnesses affected more than 10% of the patients admitted to Main Line hospitals, which are located in Philadelphia’s western suburbs. Typically, that number is in the single digits, said Brett Gilbert, Main Line’s chief of infectious disease.

“It was a significant rise, and it will continue to go up based on the data that we’ve established since the beginning of the pandemic,” Gilbert said.

The health system also looked at national and local data on respiratory virus circulation to gauge whether cases might rise.

Cases of influenza and COVID have been steadily increasing, with levels at about the expected rates for this time of year, Gilbert said. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are on a slight downturn, he said.

Pennsylvania saw 1,295 new hospitalizations for COVID in the week of December 23, 2023, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was slightly lower than COVID hospitalizations at the same time last year, and less than half of the number reported during the spike in cases caused by the omicron variant in January 2022.

As of Dec. 30, about 3% of people who visited Pennsylvania emergency departments were diagnosed with COVID.

This week, some area hospitals said they had not yet instituted masking requirements, but were monitoring the situation considering the rise in respiratory viruses. At St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, a spokesperson said the hospital is monitoring cases and is “prepared to shift to masking or other preventative measures immediately if indicated.”

A Temple Health spokesperson said the health system was also closely monitoring cases and is “prepared to act as quickly as necessary” to protect patients and staff.

The discussion comes months after several hospitals in the region relaxed mask requirements for health workers last spring, and Philadelphia lifted its mask mandate for such workers in May.

City health officials are not considering a mask mandate for the general public, the department said in a statement, noting that it has monitored since November a rise in respiratory illnesses.

People who feel ill should stay home, or mask in public places if they’re not able to, the department said. People who test positive for COVID have high-risk conditions, or are over 50, should consider asking their doctor about medications for COVID like Paxlovid. The city also encouraged residents to continue to get vaccinated for COVID, flu, and RSV.

The department also provides free at-home tests for residents at five resource hubs in Philadelphia.

Creating a ‘protective barrier’

The severity of the COVID cases that Main Line Health has seen in recent months has also concerned its experts.

“The patients that are coming in are not just testing positive and asymptomatic. These patients are quite ill — some requiring admission to the ICU,” Gilbert said. “That was an issue that had really tapered off after the first year and a half or so of the pandemic, but we have several patients who have now come in who are quite ill.”

Gilbert and his team also considered the number of patients in Main Line hospitals and the number of staff required to care for them; the health system’s emergency departments have been “very busy” lately, he said.

“We need all our staff to be healthy and without disease, and masking them will make a protective barrier,” he said.

The Main Line facilities that will require masks for at least two weeks are below. The health system says it will decide whether to extend the requirement based on the rates of respiratory illnesses at the hospital and guidance from national and local health agencies.