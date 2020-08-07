Mandating proper mask-wearing in public can help increase compliance, as IHME’s latest report states. But Mokdad noted that one doesn’t always lead to the other. For instance, in no-mandate states, more people started wearing masks and staying home after they saw that cases were soaring. On the other hand, some states with public mask mandates, like Illinois and Indiana, have relatively low self-reported compliance rates. According to IHME, about 55% of people in the U.S. say they wear a mask when they go out in public, up from 30% in the middle of April.