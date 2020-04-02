Increasingly, these students and others may find themselves back on the front lines, along with their counterparts from Rutgers. Alison Whelan, chief medical education officer for the American Association of Medical Colleges, said nearly every medical school around the country is considering graduating students early so they can begin hospital residencies. (Residents are supervised by attending physicians. They have passed two of three parts of their medical licensing exams and will take the third part after their first year of residency.)