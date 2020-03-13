“They’re putting us in the position to make this choice — what’s more important, my job or my family?” said Kathryn Lajara, a special-education teacher in Philadelphia and the mother of two children, ages 12 and 9, in the Wissahickon School District. With just three personal days for the entire school year, Lajara said, she was worried about what might happen if she had to go beyond the days in her bank.