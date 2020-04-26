For a brief escape this week, look to the sky.
The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds will fly over Philadelphia on Tuesday to honor health-care workers who have been working to combat the coronavirus.
The 12-jet flyover will begin in Philadelphia at 2 p.m. and last for about 20 minutes, according to a statement released Sunday. City officials said a specific route would likely be released Monday.
Flyovers will take place earlier Tuesday above New York City and Trenton.
Both Philadelphia and military officials encouraged people to watch the spectacle from home, urging against gathering at landmarks or hospitals, or watching in groups.
Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader, said in a statement: “We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience. Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”
Last week, President Donald Trump hinted at the forthcoming spectacle, saying at a press briefing that the military “wanted to show support to the American medical workers who, just like military members in a time of war, are fiercely running toward the fight.”
“This is a tribute to them, to our [health-care] warriors, because they’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters we have for the more traditional fights,” Trump said.
Staff writer Diane Mastrull contributed to this article.