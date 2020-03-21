The conversation stuck with me. Later in the week, we would learn that the Sixers had become the latest NBA team to acquire tests for each of the members of its traveling party. As of Friday evening, at least 10 NBA players had tested positive for the virus, a number of whom were not showing any symptoms. This total does not include the three members of the Sixers organization who tested positive, as a statement released by the team did not specify if they are players.