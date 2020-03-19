News about the coronavirus is changing quickly. Go to inquirer.com/coronavirus for the latest information.
A member of the Denver Nuggets organization has been added to the NBA’s growing list of coronavirus cases.
The Nuggets announced Thursday that a person within the organization had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA to eight. The team stated the person was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus on Monday and is under the care of the team’s medical staff and in self-isolation.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive last week. The Detroit Pistons announced on Saturday that forward Christian Wood had tested positive. The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players had tested positive. Sidelined Nets standout Kevin Durant told The Athletic that he had tested positive.
Sixers players, according to multiple sources, took the test Monday. NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that eight full teams and several players on other teams with symptoms had tested for the coronavirus.
Coronavirus cases have topped 221,400 with 8,900 deaths. The majority of those cases have come in China and Italy. There have been around 9,400 confirmed cases and 150 deaths in the United States.
All NBA games were suspended on March 11. Silver announced the next day that play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the NBA might not resume play until June at the earliest.