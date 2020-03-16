News about the coronavirus is changing quickly. Go to inquirer.com/coronavirus for the latest information.
Due to the continued outbreak of coronavirus, NBA teams were told that they still are unable to hold practices in a memo from the league obtained by The Inquirer. This was a continued prohibition of group activities that were set forth in a March 12 memo.
The recent memo was delivered on Sunday, the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that for the next eight weeks, organizers, whether groups or individuals, cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 or more people throughout the United States.
NBA teams are still not permitted to engage in any group workouts, practices, meetings, skill or conditioning sessions or other team activities. The only exception is educational/awareness activities with team physicians or infectious disease specialists.
Players are able to use team facilities for individual on or off-court workouts. However, if multiple players are participating in individual workouts, they must be done on separate courts.
Players are also able to use the team facility for medical treatment or rehabilitative services.
The memo recommends that players remain in their own markets, but beginning on Monday, players had the ability to travel out of the market following coordination and consultation with their teams and team medical advisors. Players traveling out of the market are required to update the team on his geographic whereabouts.