CDC and local experts anticipate new fall COVID vaccines in September

As COVID-19 settles into a permanent presence in our lives, annual vaccinations are becoming the norm.

Earlier this month, an official from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared COVID-19 “endemic,” indicating that the virus is here to stay. As of this writing, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in 25 states, including Pennsylvania, according to the CDC’s latest report.

On Aug. 10, the percentage of positive COVID cases in the U.S. reached its highest level since January 2022. However, the number of people dying of COVID in the U.S. are currently in the low hundreds compared to two years ago when more than 10,000 people were dying of COVID every week in January and February 2022.

Since March 2020, COVID-19 has dropped from the third leading cause of death in the U.S. to the tenth.

Boys and Girls club staff member Alex Frame swabs her nose during a routine COVID-19 test in the cafeteria at William H. Ziegler Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Read more HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer

Paul Offit, an internationally recognized pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, said these low number of deaths despite high percentage of positive cases is the goal with vaccination.

“The goal of this vaccine is to keep people out of the hospital, out of the Intensive Care Unit, and out of the morgue,” said Offit, who works at the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania. “Because antibody responses are relatively short-lived, four to six months, it’s possible you’re going to get COVID again. Most people, you know have probably had COVID more than once, but they’re still alive because of vaccines and immunological memory.”

This year, the CDC advised vaccine manufacturers to develop vaccines that target the KP.2 strain of COVID-19, a subvariant of JN.1-lineage strains, including KP.3.1.1, KP.3, and KP.2 variants, which are now responsible for most infections in the U.S., according to the CDC. KP.3.1.1 is now the predominant COVID-19 variant.

When will fall COVID-19 vaccines be available?

Typically updated vaccines are approved and made available by September each year, said Offit.

mRNA vaccines, such as those from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, have a three-month production timeline that requires manufacturers and the CDC to meet in June each year to have vaccines produced by the fall. The Novavax vaccine takes longer to produce.

Advertisement

“In theory, both the mRNA and Novavax vaccine should be available shortly,” Offit said. “The FDA is likely sitting down this week and next week deciding whether they’re going to authorize the use of these vaccines.”

In July, the CDC indicated that vaccines from Moderna, Novavax, and Pfizer/BioNTech would likely be available in early September. At the time of publishing, the CDC could not be reached for comment, but sources told CNN that the FDA is expected to approve the new vaccines as soon as this week.

A sign with information for the mobile clinic, which is a collaboration between Miriam Medical Clinics, Zion Baptist Church, and Temple University, operating out of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, the Center for Urban Bioethics), at Butler Triangle, Broad and Germantown Ave, in Philadelphia, Monday, August 1, 2022. This mobile clinic, intended to boost COVID vaccinations, has become a connection point to health care for people. Read more JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

Once the vaccines are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the CDC recommends that everyone aged 6 months and older receive the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine, including those who have previously been vaccinated.

Current COVID-19 guidelines

Many of the CDC guidelines people got used to years ago are no longer in place. The CDC now generally recommends staying up-to-date on vaccinations, staying home when sick, and seeking health care if you are at risk for severe illness.

COVID-19 cases are no longer required to be reported to or tracked by Pennsylvania’s Department of Health. However, officials recommend testing for COVID-19 when sick and seeking treatment if at risk.

Prevention of COVID-19

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Practice good hygiene and cleanliness practices. Supplying indoor spaces with cleaner and fresher air.

Treatment of COVID-19

When you’re sick:

Stay home and away from others if you have respiratory symptoms (fever, chills, fatigue, cough, runny nose, and headache, among others). Get tested for COVID-19. Seek health care if you have risk factors for severe illness, like obesity, diabetes, heart and respiratory conditions.

When you can go back to normal activities: