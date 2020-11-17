Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Mich., owns more than 90 hospitals across 22 states, including five in the Philadelphia area. The 371-bed St. Mary made an average of $58 million in profit in the last three years, according to Trinity Health’s audited financial documents. In 2019, it was the most profitable major acute care hospital in Southeastern Pennsylvania, after the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to an analysis by the Pa. Health Care Cost Containment Council.