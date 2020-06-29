Pennsylvania’s departments of health and human services released more detailed guidance over the weekend about how nursing and personal care homes could again allow visitors.
Under previous rules, long-term care facilities needed to wait 28 days after their surrounding county entered the green phase. Under the new rules, they can allow visitors if they’ve gone 14 days without a new coronavirus case among staff or residents, whether their county is in the green or yellow reopening phase, but they have to meet a list of prerequisites.
Before they can consider re-opening, they have to develop a written plan for visitation and post it on their website, if they have one. That plan should include scheduling and safety measures. Facilities must have met a baseline requirement to test all residents and staff for the coronavirus and be prepared to test any resident with new symptoms within 24 hours. They must have protocols for daily screening of staff, residents and any visitors. They need adequate staffing and protective equipment.
If facilities have had no new cases for 14 days, they can allow visitors, prioritizing residents who have progressive cognitive decline or have talked about feeling lonely. Visits must be scheduled and held outside or in areas typically not occupied by residents. Universal masking is required and staff should monitor visits.
The new rules also allow for limited communal dining and activities among people who have not been exposed to coronavirus after prerequisites are met. In dining areas, residents must be spaced six feet apart. Staff should wear gowns and eye protection and use hand sanitizer between residents if helping more than one person eat.
Activities can be allowed, starting with five or fewer residents. Universal masking is required.
On June 19, New Jersey announced that it would allow limited visits to people in assisted living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care settings. Visits there can be outside, by appointment. Residents, accompanied by a facility employee, can have no more than two visitors at a time. Everyone must wear masks and stay at least six feet apart. Informed consent about the possibility of exposure to the virus will be required from the resident and visitors. Building restrooms will not be available to visitors. Visitors must agree to inform the facility if they test positive for the coronavirus within two weeks of their visit.