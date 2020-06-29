On June 19, New Jersey announced that it would allow limited visits to people in assisted living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care settings. Visits there can be outside, by appointment. Residents, accompanied by a facility employee, can have no more than two visitors at a time. Everyone must wear masks and stay at least six feet apart. Informed consent about the possibility of exposure to the virus will be required from the resident and visitors. Building restrooms will not be available to visitors. Visitors must agree to inform the facility if they test positive for the coronavirus within two weeks of their visit.