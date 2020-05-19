As the days passed, his condition did not improve. We were at an impasse: escalate his care and continue to hope he would recover; or get him home to his family. The chances of a major turnaround were slim, but not zero. If I sent him home, he would surely die there, but would spend his dying days with his family. If I kept him in the hospital, he might never see his family again. After multiple discussions – all by phone – he decided to go home and be with his children. For him, death was not nearly as frightening as isolation.