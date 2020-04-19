“He would say follow the advice of scientists, but also that science can answer only how this world works, not why we are in this world," Colbert said. "And this crisis has reminded us with urgency that we are here to be as kind as we can. Because when this is all over — and it will be over — what we will remember is how we treated one another. And I pray that when we look back on this time of trial, we can say that we faced it with determination, hope and love.”