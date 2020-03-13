Penn State’s athletic department announced Thursday the cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, and the indefinite suspension of athletically related activities. The department also said the annual Blue-White spring football game will not be played.
The cancellation of winter and spring sports competitions over coronavirus concerns was made in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference. In a statement, the conference also announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities “for the foreseeable future.”
Penn State vice president of intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour called the decision to suspend competition and “focus on this worldwide health crisis … the only responsible action.
“We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities,” she said. “However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare, and that of our community.”
The cancellation includes spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.
Earlier in the day, the athletic department announced the postponement of football-related activities, including spring practice, recruiting, media availability, and next week’s Pro Day. A decision was made later to cancel the Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 18, that ends spring football.
the Big Ten said it “will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.”