In the wake of the coronavirus, the city is urging people to avoid large public gatherings — anything more than 5,000 people — to help prevent the virus from spreading. City officials have not announced how long this advice will last, but Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley says the 5,000-person threshold could lower if the virus worsens.
As a precautionary measure, organizations region-wide are postponing and canceling events. Here’s a running list of those announced so far. Check back for updates as they’re released.
Know of a canceled event that’s not on the list? Email us at ThingsToDo@Inquirer.com.