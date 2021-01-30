The board took that as a lack of plan, and held his recommendation under review. Norris finally got the board’s approval on Dec. 19, 2020 — but joined 13 other lifers who were all waiting for Gov. Tom Wolf to act on the recommendation. Many of them hoped he would act quickly, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of prisoners, who have been infected at more than three times the rate of the general population.