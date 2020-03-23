Homeless people who are diagnosed with or test positive for the coronavirus at one of the city’s federally qualified health centers will be transported to a quarantine site, Abernathy said. The city is exploring options for handling people who are diagnosed with the disease but refuse to quarantine. People with positive test results will not be allowed to come and go from the facility, he said. The city is still working to assemble the support staff and medical personnel needed to operate the site — and gather needed supplies like masks and gloves, one of the sources said.