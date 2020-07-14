Philadelphia, with aging infrastructure and historic buildings often exempt from the ADA, is very inaccessible, advocates say, and a lawsuit filed last summer claims that the city’s sidewalks are in such poor condition that they violate the ADA. This puts Philadelphia’s disabled community — which makes up more than 16% of its population, the largest among the 10 biggest U.S. cities, according to the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey — at particularly high risk when navigating the city.