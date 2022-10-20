With the Phillies in the National League championships, the Eagles still undefeated, and the Union making waves, it’s a great time for Philadelphia sports fever.

But remember that festive fans can put themselves at risk of a real fever — as in the kind caused by the flu or COVID-19.

Crowded spaces with lots of drinking and shouting, such as a sports bar or a packed stadium, are prime spots for the spread of infectious disease, public health experts say.

Yes, official COVID totals are fairly low at the moment. Yet in Philadelphia and the rest of the country, those numbers have long been considered to be an underestimate, given that so many people are now testing themselves at home, if they are getting tested at all.

The safe bet is to assume that the virus is circulating, said Chrysan Cronin, director of the public health program at Muhlenberg College.

Case in point: Twenty-four out of 150 people who attended a recent party in honor of former Inquirer editor Gene Roberts have since tested positive for COVID, said event organizer Arlene Notoro Morgan, assistant dean for external affairs at Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication.

The party, held in New York City, lasted for hours and featured plenty of drink and spirited conversation — much like the atmosphere at a sports bar.

If you are headed out to watch the games amid lots of other fans, Cronin offers these reminders as to why COVID still matters, and what you can do to minimize risk.

Why COVID still matters

Nearly everyone has had some type of exposure to the coronavirus, whether through an infection, the vaccines, or both. That means in most cases, an infection will cause mild to moderate symptoms, followed by full recovery.

But the consequences can still be dire for those with weakened immune systems, Cronin said. According to the CDC, several hundred people are dying of COVID every day.

And even for people who are healthy, an infection can be followed by the lingering symptoms known as long COVID. In a new study this month of 1.2 million people who’d had a symptomatic COVID infection, researchers estimated that three months later, 6.2% experienced lingering after-effects such as brain fog, pain, or fatigue.

By all means, cheer for the teams. But in order to protect yourself and others, Cronin says certain precautions remain a good idea.

It isn’t just the public-health experts who are concerned. After seeing video of Bryce Harper and his Phillies teammates celebrating last week, some fans worried on social media that players would get sick and jeopardize their chance to play in the next round of the playoffs.

Outdoors over indoors

If you’re attending a game in person, an open-air stadium like Citizens Bank Park is probably safer than, say, a Flyers or Sixers game at the indoor Wells Fargo Center, Cronin said.

Same goes for watching games on TV with a large group of people. Opt for a well-ventilated setting, even outdoors if possible.

Think tailgate party rather than a hot, crowded watering hole, as fresh air allows any airborne virus particles to dissipate.

But if you’re indoors...

Wear a mask

Yes, masks may seem like a buzzkill at a festive occasion, but there’s no question they reduce the spread of airborne viruses, Cronin said.

“If I were ever indoors in a crowded place where I was face-to-face with other people drinking beer, I would put a mask on,” she said.

She acknowledges that masks are a tough sell, as most people stopped wearing the face coverings long ago.

And in places where masks are still required, the rules don’t apply to everyone. In Major League clubhouses, for example, masks are required for members of the media, but not players, as NBC’s John Clark tweeted this week.

Get vaccinated, and boosted

Like anyone out in public, sports fans would be wise to get vaccinated against COVID, if they have not done so already, Cronin said.

The vaccines continue to protect against severe disease. And the new boosters are designed to protect against the most recent versions of the omicron virus variant.

» READ MORE: Do I need the new COVID booster? And other questions you may have.

Yes, a vaccinated person can still get sick. At the Inquirer event, for example, attendees were required to be vaccinated, yet at least 24 still picked up COVID. But studies have found that people with these “breakthrough” infections will be sick for a shorter duration than if they were not vaccinated, and therefore less likely to pass COVID on to others.

So vaccinate, wear masks when feasible, and watch games outdoors, said Muhlenberg’s Cronin. She is a sports enthusiast, too, and does not want to discourage anyone in Philly from having fun.

Even though her allegiance lies elsewhere.

“As a Boston fan,” she said, “it’s killing me.”