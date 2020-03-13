“We’re thinking this might push us into exploring different outlets to sell our product maybe a bit sooner than we were planning,” he said. “It might be necessary now to identify some specialty retailers in the city and try to get our product there.” Wright is also considering home delivery, which Pasta Lab has offered for excess product in the past. “It’s kind of a hassle for us,” he said, “but we might have to go that route if people are less inclined to shop at the farmers market or grocery store.”